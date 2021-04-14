Ubisoft heeft weer een nieuwe update voor Watch Dogs: Legion uitgebracht en het gaat hier om 1.15 voor de PlayStation 4 en 01.100.000 voor de PlayStation 5. Handig is het versienummer voor de current-gen versie niet, maar dat doet niks af aan het feit dat er weer verschillende punten worden opgelost.
De patch notes spreken wat dat betreft voor zich, dus check die hieronder. De 60 fps update zit hier helaas nog niet bij inbegrepen, ondanks dat Ubisoft laatst aangaf dat er aan gewerkt wordt. Wanneer die toevoeging komt is op dit moment nog niet bekend.
Global
- Improvements made to reduce the game freezing when a player joins or leaves an Online Mode session.
- Fixed an issue that could cause game chat to not work anymore after being kicked out of an Online session due to inactivity.
- Fixed an issue that could cause potential recruits to be removed from a players list after disconnecting from the game.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Spiderbot Arena entry point to disappear from the map when disconnecting from a public Online session.
- Fixed an issue that could cause gunfire sound effects to infinitely loop during Online sessions.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Operatives to spawn stuck in inside textures after switching Operatives during the Vigilante and The Red Blade missions.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the camera position to be misplaced when joining a Spiderbot Arena match from another Spiderbot Arena lobby.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Tactical Op missions to restart when the session host left the group.
- Fixed lighting issues inside the Drowning Post pub.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the map objective to not properly update after switching to the first recruited Operative in Online Mode.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the objective “Investigate the Stage” to not properly update under certain circumstances during the “Moscow Rules” mission.
PlayStation family
- Fixed an issue that could prevent users from accessing the Online Mode when disconnecting a user by switching profiles.
PlayStation 4
- Fixed an issue that could cause a Spiderbot to become unresponsive to Hacking after gathering several Hotspots.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash after playing for an extended period.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on loading into London free roam, co-op or Tactical Op missions.
PlayStation 5
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to become stuck at “Connecting to servers” when trying to launch the Single Player campaign.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when running the PlayStation 4 version of Watch Dogs: Legion.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when excessively using the text chat in the Online Mode.
- Fixed several missing car engine audio files.
Dus nog even wachten op de updates voor de Stadia en de Xbox.
Hoop snel op de 60fps update.
Komt er ook 60 fps voor de ps4?
Nope, alleen ps5 als het goed is, niet gesproken over de 4/pro