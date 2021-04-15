

Nadat er gisteren een nieuwe PlayStation 5 firmware update online ging volgt vandaag de PlayStation 4 met firmware update 8.50. Deze update is 481.7MB groot, zoals vaker het geval is en het downloaden en installeren mag dus niet al te veel tijd kosten. Deze update hangt deels samen met de update voor de PlayStation 5, gezien er wat cross-gen opties van toepassing zijn.

Hieronder hebben we de patch notes op een rijtje gezet en het komt – als je de PS5 firmware update patch notes bekeken hebt – allemaal bekend voor. Een grote wijziging is iets wat recent al aangekondigd werd en dat is het verwijderen van de optie voor Communities.

Main features in the system software update In Party, you can now enjoy Share Play with players on PS5.

In Messages, you can now turn notifications on or off for each of the groups you’re in. On the group screen, open the options menu and select Turn Notifications Off. Other updated features On the game session details screen, you can now use the Request to Join button to ask the session leader to join their game session. The session leader can then send you an invite to join the game session.

When playing a game you’ve hidden, other players will no longer see that you’re currently playing that game.

We’ve updated the file format for extended storage:

-When you connect an extended storage device, its file format will be updated.

-After that, you won’t be able to use the device on a PS4 that has a previous version of the system software.

Communities is no longer available.

Na het updaten van je PlayStation 4 kun je Share Play vanaf de PlayStation 5 gebruiken op de oudere console en daarmee ook effectief PS5-games spelen, en vice versa natuurlijk.