

Begin april werd de Expeditions update voor No Man’s Sky geïntroduceerd en die bracht een aantal nieuwe features en mogelijkheden naar de game. Maar zoals dat vaak gaat met updates voor deze game, blijken er nadien nog de nodige bugs aanwezig te zijn en issues te ontstaan.

Die worden snel vakkundig opgelost door Hello Games en zodoende hebben we al wat updates zien verschijnen. Nog niet alles was in orde en daarom is nu update 3.37 (PS4) en 03.037.000 (PS5) beschikbaar om te downloaden. Alles wat deze update doet tref je in het onderstaande overzicht van patch notes.