

EA Sports heeft sinds de release van FIFA 21 al verschillende updates uitgebracht om de laatste plooien glad te strijken. Toch duiken er weer nieuwe issues op en daarom blijft de ondersteuning doorgaan. Zodoende heeft de ontwikkelaar update 1.19 uitgebracht voor de game. Deze update is beschikbaar voor vrijwel alle versies van FIFA 21.

Het gaat om een reguliere update die zich richt op wat kleine problemen en bugs, ook voert het wat correcties door in de weergave van bepaalde zaken. Veel woorden hoeven we er verder niet aan vuil te maken, check de patch notes hieronder voor alle details.

FIFA Ultimate Team When attempting to Compare Price on a Club Search Consumable Item that was being added to the Transfer List, the player could have been taken back to the FUT Hub Transfers screen.

When playing as the away team in a Squad Battles match, the equipped Ball Item was not being used.

After forfeiting a match during the Weekend League, the next match would default to highlighting the Forfeit Match tile during the Pause Menu instead of the Resume Match tile.

[PS4/PS5/X1/XBX|S/PC Only] The Squad UI could incorrectly display that some Player Items were ineligible for the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly.

Placeholder text was visible when attempting to create a new Squad after already having the maximum amount of Squads.

A specific UI flow involving FIFA Playtime Match Limits could result in the game becoming temporarily stuck on the Squad screen. Career Mode Quick Sim matches were unintentionally counting towards the FIFA Playtime Match Limit. General, Audio, and Visual Updated some kits and stadium adboards.

The Report Match For Connection Quality function was incorrectly available for offline matches.

Sam Lammars’ starhead did not display correctly during a match.

The following Title Update #13 changes will only apply to the Stadia version of FIFA 21 and have been applied to other versions of FIFA 21 in past TUs. FIFA Ultimate Team The FIFA Playtime FIFA Points limit exceeded message would not display until the limit was exceeded a second time. Career Mode When using the Quick Sim option for a Training Day, player Fitness and Match Sharpness was unaffected.

The Replace 3 Players From The Team Board Objective did not track as completed when its requirements were met. General, Audio, and Visual Addressed some instances of not being able to save the game.

The Seasoned To Perfection achievement did not count as completed when its requirements were met.

Skill Games did not display the correct instructions when being played with customized control mappings.

Meer over FIFA 21 lees je in onze review en anders in onze PS5-special.