De episodische horrorgame Song of Horror werd een hele tijd geleden aangekondigd voor de PS4, nadat de game al eerder op pc indruk wist te maken. Jammer genoeg werd de PS4-versie daarna uitgesteld, maar intussen heeft de game een nieuwe releasedatum gekregen: 28 mei 2021 is het moment dan eindelijk daar.

Deze consoleversie bundelt alle episodes samen tot één mooi geheel, dus je krijgt hiermee de meest complete ervaring die de game te bieden heeft in een handig pakket. Om deze versie te vieren verscheen uiteraard ook een nieuwe trailer, zodat je de naargeestige sfeer van de game helemaal kan opsnuiven. Lees meer over de game en bekijk de trailer hieronder.

• A truly dynamic terror experience: its antagonist, the supernatural entity known only as The Presence, is controlled by an advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) that reacts to your actions and decisions.

• Experience unbearable fear as this otherworldly being responds to your way of playing and hunts you down in unexpected ways, offering a unique experience to every player and gameplay where tension builds up naturally instead of coming from scripted sequences.

• Live this story through the eyes of a varied set of characters related to the story in their own way. Every character is different, and brings their unique point of view to the investigation, allowing them to approach clues and items differently.

• Their actions and decisions will shape the world: some of them will know more or less of certain aspects of the story; some will be more effective against supernatural manifestations, but all of them can die if the Presence gets to them – and death can be permanent. If they die, you will have to pick the story up with another one, and continue the investigation so their deaths are not in vain.

• A mysterious antique shop, a forgotten abbey, an abandoned mental hospital… Each location in Song of Horror is inspired by the classics of the genre. Explore and investigate these haunted places to gather clues and items that will help you solve challenging puzzles while enduring the agonizing tension of the game’s atmosphere.