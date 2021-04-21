De Shin Megami Tensei franchise is momenteel wat in de schaduw komen te staan van de Persona games, maar dat wil niet zeggen dat de reeks dood is verklaard. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster komt volgende maand naar het Westen en ontwikkelaar Atlus heeft een nieuwe trailer op ons losgelaten die de naam “Factions & Choices” heeft gekregen.

Het lijkt erop dat de game ons voor enkele dilemma’s zal plaatsen en jij zal een kant moeten kiezen in het hele gebeuren. Jouw keuzes beïnvloeden de uitkomst van de oorlog…

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster verschijnt bij ons op 25 mei voor de PS4. Lees meer over de game hieronder en bekijk de trailer. Een meer diepgaande kijk op de game lees je hier.

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception–an ethereal apocalypse–is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.

This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes:

Remastered 3D models and backgrounds.

Additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels. Including an easier difficulty level “Merciful” as free downloadable content.

Suspend save–save your progress whenever you need!

Voiced audio–choose between Japanese and English voice-overs.

An alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha.

This release features fixes as well as patches implemented since the Japan release.