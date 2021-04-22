

Crystal Dynamics heeft een nieuwe update voor Marvel’s Avengers beschikbaar gesteld en die voegt de Tachyon Anomaly content toe. Dit is een nieuw evenement in de game en de onderscheidende factor in deze content zit hem in het feit dat je met dezelfde helden op pad kunt.

Speel jij Marvel’s Avengers graag met een vriend samen en is Hulk jullie favoriet? Dan kun je nu allebei met Hulk op pad, dit waar dat eerder nog een beperking was. Natuurlijk, het ziet er misschien wat gek uit, maar het geeft je als speler wel veel meer vrijheid.

Om de release van deze content te vieren heeft de ontwikkelaar een nieuwe trailer vrijgegeven. Die trailer kun je onderaan dit bericht bekijken, want eerst hebben we een overzicht van alle patch notes voor je, inclusief een omschrijving van de Tachyon Anomaly features.

New Features

Tachyon Anomaly Event

The entire event begins on April 22 and lasts until May 3, and includes the Temporal Assault Event, a new Tachyon Rift Mission, lower-level Tachyon Rift Missions, and Animated Nameplates.

Temporal Assault Event

AIM’s tampering with time has led to periodic Tachyon Anomalies. Have more than one of the same Hero in your Strike Team and during matchmaking! Daily missions for this event reward Priority Set gear for the Hero you’re playing regardless of Level. Completing the weekly mission will reward 1 piece of gear from the Hivemind set per Hero above PL120. Each Hero below PL120 will get an Epic item instead.

New Tachyon Mission

The Tachyon Rift Mission: And We’re Back takes place in the city biome. Can you beat the clock?

Animated Nameplates

We’re introducing Temporal Assault Nameplates which are animated nameplates you can get to add some shine to your experience. You will receive an animated team nameplate as a reward for the first completion of the weekly mission chain or daily mission that can be used on any Hero! Subsequent completions will not award more nameplates. Additional Hero-specific nameplates are available in the Marketplace.

Custom HARM Room Updates

Added two new enemy groups to the Custom/Intel HARM Room – Dreadbots and Airborne. The Dreadbot groups are waves focused on Dreadbot enemies, and the Airborne group is themed around all flying enemies.

General