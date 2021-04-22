

Liefhebbers van de oorspronkelijke NieR kijken ongetwijfeld heel erg uit naar de release van NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… morgen. Bij die release horen natuurlijk Trophies die je kunt verzamelen en die zijn online gegaan op het PlayStation Network.

Dat brengt ons zoals altijd bij het onderstaande overzicht van alle Trophies die je in de game kunt verzamelen. Lukt dat? Dan krijg je automatisch ook de platinum Trophy. Om erachter te komen wat de handelingen zoal zijn spit je de onderstaande lijst door.

Voordat je echter direct verder scrollt, weet dat de lijst alle Trophies toont en dat dit spoilers kan bevatten. Wees dus voorzichtig.

Platinum

The Final Verse

-Congratulations! Thank you for playing!

Goud

Something Very Special

-You viewed the fourth ending (Ending D).

e8a898e686b6e382b5e383bce38390e383bc

-e38392e382abe383aae382ace3839fe382a8e383ab

Zilver

Combo Master

-You pulled off a 100-hit combo.

Weapons Collector

-You found every weapon.

Go-To Guy

-You completed 30 quests.

Call Her Back

-You viewed the first ending (Ending A).

Lingering Memories

-You viewed the second ending (Ending B).

Thank You

-You viewed the third ending (Ending C).

A Round by the Pond

-You caught one of every type of fish.

Forging Master

-You upgraded 33 weapons to their maximum level.

Lightspeed Fighter

-You completed the game within fifteen hours.

A Dirge for the Hero

-You defeated Goose within two minutes.

Soul Crusher

-You defeated Devola and Popola within three and a half minutes.

Book Burner

-You defeated Grimoire Noir within one and a half minutes.

The Once and Final King

-You defeated the Shadowlord within four minutes and twenty seconds.

The Strongest Bond

-You defeated the berserk Kainé within three and a half minutes.

Brons

The Book of Legend

-Grimoire Weiss joined your party.

The Wild Companion

-Kainé joined your party.

The Mellow Companion

-Emil joined your party.

Release

-You freed Kainé from her petrification.

Gratitude

-You gave Louise’s letter to the postman.

Key Collector

-You completed the key to the Shadowlord’s castle.

A World in Flux

-You defeated the Shadowlord.

Combo Fanatic

-You pulled off a 50-hit combo.

The Magic Man

-You learned every type of magic.

Wordsmith

-You collected 50 percent of all words.

Village Handyman

-You completed 10 quests.

Jack of All Trades

-You completed 20 quests.

Dear Diary

-You completed the “Recycled World” quest.

Man of Means

-You accumulated 1,000,000 pieces of gold.

Educated Warrior

-You read all novel segments about your friends’ pasts.

Legendary Gardener

-You successfully cultivated the legendary flower.

Fish of Legend

-You caught a rhizodont.

Material Hunter

-You collected 50 types of raw materials.

Upgrade Apprentice

-You upgraded 5 weapons to their maximum level.

Reform Specialist

-You upgraded 15 weapons to their maximum level.

All Aboared!

-You rode a boar for at least five minutes.

The Sheep Whisperer

-You killed 100 sheep.

King of the Lost Shrine

-You defeated Gretel within three minutes and twenty seconds.

A True Friend

-You stopped the berserk Kainé within one minute.

Boss of the Junk Heap

-You defeated P-33 within four and a half minutes.

Scourge of The Aerie

-You defeated Wendy within eight and a half minutes.

Protector of Facade

-You defeated Roc within three and a half minutes.

The Little Mermaid

-You defeated Louise within five minutes.

Permission Granted

-You drove off Devola and Popola within three minutes.

Daredevil

-You risked life and limb 10 times to discover someone’s secret.

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is vanaf morgen verkrijgbaar. Binnenkort lees je in onze review of deze remaster/remake ons beviel.