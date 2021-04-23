

Zoals elke andere week hebben we ook deze week weer een PlayStation Store update voor je met daarin alle releases van de afgelopen dagen op een rijtje. Er zijn deze week vooral veel PlayStation 4 games uitgekomen, maar ook zien we een nieuwe release op de PlayStation 5. MotoGP 21 is namelijk verkrijgbaar, hoewel die game ook voor de PS4 is verschenen.

Alle nieuwe releases van week 16 in 2021 op een rijtje hieronder.

PS5 Games

MotoGP 21 – €69,99

OVIVO – €6,99

Judgment – €39,99

PS4/PS5 Games

Sakura Succubus – €9,99

Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew – €4,99

Kingdom of Arcadia – €5,99

PS4 Games

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – €59,99

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack – €89,99

MotoGP 21 – €69,99

Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX – €39,99

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX – €39,99

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX – €39,99

Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers. – €29,99

Mystic Fate – €4,99

SUPERHERO-X – €23,99

Smelter – €20,99

Maskmaker – €19,99

World Splitter – €19,99

ScourgeBringer – €16,99

Devil Slayer Raksasi – €14,99

Asdivine Cross – €14,99

Pocket Academy – €12,99

Pool Slide Story – €12,99

Angels of Death – €12,49

Dead Dust – €4,99

The Skylia Prophecy – €6,99

Moon Raider – €9,99

Dungeon and Gravestone – €19,99

Extra content

Mortal Blitz : Combat Arena

Deluxe Edition Season 2 – €34,99

Immortals: Fenyx Rising