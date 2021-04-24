

Hoewel Sony en Microsoft elkaars directe concurrenten zijn als het op gaming aankomt, werken ze op andere vlakken ook samen. Zo is al geruime tijd bekend dat beide bedrijven samenwerken op het vlak van cloud technologieën en daarover kon Jim Ryan in een interview met Nikkei wat kwijt.

Sony zou op dit moment in gesprek zijn met Microsoft omtrent verschillende ideeën, die ze met elkaar uitwisselen. Daar zitten hele interessante concepten bij en zodra de tijd daar is, zal Sony z’n strategie met de wereld gaan delen.

Aan ambitie geen gebrek, want de cloud gaming ervaring die ze willen aanbieden zal uniek en alleen voor PlayStation zijn.

”We’re still having conversations with [Microsoft] about exchanging ideas. We’re still talking to them about exchanging ideas, and there’s some very interesting stuff, so when the time is right, we’ll announce our cloud strategy.

We could conceivably use the cloud for our technical infrastructure, but the cloud gaming experience we’re offering will be unique and only on PlayStation.”