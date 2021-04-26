

Op 7 mei verschijnt natuurlijk Resident Evil 8: Village, maar dat is niet de enige release die dag. Ook Hood: Outlaws & Legends staat voor die datum gepland en in de afgelopen weken heeft de uitgever, Focus Home Interactive, het nodige van de game laten zien.

Deze game richt zich op de multiplayer, waarin de spelers verschillende rollen aannemen om op een vooraf bepaalde plek te infiltreren en een schat te stelen. Het andere team zal dit moeten zien te voorkomen. Dit klinkt echter gemakkelijker dan het is, gezien de game in meerdere fases gespeeld wordt.

In de eerste fase moeten de spelers de sleutel van de Sheriff van Nottingham stelen. Nadien moeten spelers de locatie van de schat uitvogelen en tot slot is het de bedoeling de schat te bemachtigen. Dat klinkt als een interessant concept, niet?

Inmiddels zijn de Trophies online gegaan en hieronder tref je het totale overzicht. Een gemakkelijke platinum lijkt het niet te worden, maar een uitdaging is natuurlijk nooit verkeerd.

Platinum

Urban Myth

-Thieving every trophy is proof that your epic deeds will forever live in historic folklore!

Goud

A Living Legend

-Reach Player Rank 100

Toss a Coin to Your Yeoman

-Spend a total of 20,000 Gold

Zilver

This. Is. Sherwood.

-Upgrade the Hideout to Rank 10

Merry Men

-Reach Rank 10 with 4 different characters

…The Ballad Ends

-Piece together all of the Legends

Assassin’s Greed

-Steal 100% of the Trinkets

Heroic Deeds

-Successfully extract the Treasure on 6 maps (4v4 Heist)

Valiant

-Carry the Treasure from the Vault and, without dropping it, deposit it onto the Winch (4v4 Heist)

Survivalist

-Claim three successive Treasure notches without the winch interaction being disrupted (4v4 Heist)

Infamous Outlaw

-Score over 2,500 points in a single match (4v4 Heist)

Time is a Precious Thing

-Successfully extract the Treasure within 12 minutes (4v4 Heist)

The Suspense is Terrible…

-Successfully extract the Treasure without killing anyone on the enemy team (4v4 Heist)

Brons

A Key to Rule Them All

-Steal the Key from the Sheriff (4v4 Heist)

Most Wanted

-Kill an enemy objective carrier, Key or Treasure, and reclaim it (4v4 Heist)

Laying Claim

-Reclaim a Capture Point from the enemy team (4v4 Heist)

My Precious

-Successfully extract the Treasure for the first time (4v4 Heist)

The Hood, the Bad and the Ugly

-Complete a match with a team of unique characters (4v4 Heist)

Light the Campfire

-Upgrade the Hideout for the first time

Lincoln Green

-Purchase and equip a Cosmetic

Challenge Accepted

-Complete a set of Daily Challenges

Forest Guardian

-Kill an enemy player who is attempting to assassinate a team-mate (4v4 Heist)

Equipped For Action

-Equip a Perk in each of the available slots for any character

National Treasure

-Reach Rank 10 with a single character

A Local Hero

-Reach Player Rank 25

The Ballad Unfolds…

-Piece together one set of Legends

Petty Thief

-Steal 25% of the Trinkets

Hold The Gate!

-As John, lift a Portcullis and let a chest carrying team-mate through (4v4 Heist)

Man Mountain

-As John, kill 5 enemies in a row using melee attacks without dying (4v4 Heist)

Hitwoman

-As Marianne, kill multiple enemies with a single burst of bolts (4v4 Heist)

Faceless Wraith

-As Marianne, assassinate 3 enemies within a single ability use (4v4 Heist)

Master Archer

-As Robin, headshot an enemy player from over 50 metres (4v4 Heist)

Young Wolf

-As Robin, kill multiple enemy players with a single arrow (4v4 Heist)

Lord of Light

-As Tooke, restore 500 hit points of health to team-mates within a single ability use (4v4 Heist)

A Higher Power

-As Tooke, highlight 10 or more enemy targets within a single ability use (4v4 Heist)

Sleep Tight…

-Perform an assassination on another player (4v4 Heist)

Silence is Easy

-Executed by The Sheriff (4v4 Heist)

Sliding Through The Glen

-Following High Alert or Lockdown, slide underneath a Portcullis shortly before closing (4v4 Heist)

Fall from Grace

-Kill an enemy player whilst they are climbing a rope or ladder (4v4 Heist)

Making Marks

-Kill an enemy tagged by a team-mate, or have a team-mate kill an enemy you have tagged (4v4 Heist)

Pilgrimage

-Complete a match on 6 maps (4v4 Heist)

Backwood Butcher

-Within a single match, kill 4 unique players on the enemy team (4v4 Heist)

God of Death

-Kill 3 enemy players within 5 seconds (4v4 Heist)

You Win or You Die

-Steal the Treasure extraction, after the enemy team has claimed the first two notches (4v4 Heist)

Strike that, Reverse it

-Disrupt the enemy team during the final stages of Extraction, 90% progress or more (4v4 Heist)

You Get Nothing, Good Day

-Own all Capture Points simultaneously (4v4 Heist)

…Not Today

-Avoid dying for the entire duration of a match and successfully extract the Treasure (4v4 Heist)

…The Pack Survives

-Within 10m of a team-mate, perform a synchronised assassination on an enemy (4v4 Heist)

Fear Cuts Deeper

-Lure a State Guard into a bush then assassinate them from within it (4v4 Heist)

Under The Influence

-Kill an enemy player who is affected by a Flash or Poison (4v4 Heist)

You Shall…Pass

-Open the Vault for the first time (4v4 Heist)