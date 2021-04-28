Aangezien Ubisoft heeft besloten om meer tijd te nemen tussen verschillende Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla updates, werd update 1.2.1. even uitgesteld. De update heeft nu echter toch zijn weg naar onze consoles gevonden en er zijn heel wat veranderingen doorgevoerd. Dit kondigde Ubisoft aan in een blogpost.

Je kan de update nu downloaden, maar hoogstwaarschijnlijk zal de download in kwestie niet bijster lang duren. De PS5-update neemt ongeveer 5.5GB in beslag en de PS4-update tussen de 5 en 8GB (afhankelijk van regio). Je mag uiteraard een hoop bug fixes verwachten, maar ook wat nieuwe content in de vorm van skills. Alle veranderingen bekijk je in de lange lijst hieronder.