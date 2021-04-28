

CD Projekt RED heeft vandaag weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor Cyberpunk 2077. Het gaat om een hotfix met versienummer 1.22 die het een en andere aanpakt aan de hand van de vorige updates. Daarnaast moet de performance op de PlayStation 5 ook iets beter zijn, gezien er memory management verbeteringen worden doorgevoerd.

De update is niet bijzonder groot, maar alle details zijn desalniettemin interessant om even door te nemen. Daarom tref je hieronder, zoals altijd, de volledige patch notes van deze hotfix die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden.