CD Projekt RED heeft vandaag weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor Cyberpunk 2077. Het gaat om een hotfix met versienummer 1.22 die het een en andere aanpakt aan de hand van de vorige updates. Daarnaast moet de performance op de PlayStation 5 ook iets beter zijn, gezien er memory management verbeteringen worden doorgevoerd.
De update is niet bijzonder groot, maar alle details zijn desalniettemin interessant om even door te nemen. Daarom tref je hieronder, zoals altijd, de volledige patch notes van deze hotfix die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden.
Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22 patch notes
Quests & Open World
- The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.
- Fixed glitches in Johnny’s appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.
- Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.
- Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn’t follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.
- Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street – for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako’s parlor.
- Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.
- Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.
Visual
- Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs’ clothes.
UI
- Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.
Stability and performance
- Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimizations.
- Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.
Console-specific
- GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One.
- Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.
Stadia-specific
- It’s no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available
Wacht op de next gen patch..
@Anoniem-8260: ken je rekenen?
Ik heb thuis dus nog een ongeopende PS4 versie van Cyberpunk liggen. Gekocht maar nog niet gespeeld met alle heisa van de performance bij launch. Is het spel inmiddels al een beetje speelbaar, zelfs op een base ps4?
@Flowrush: Neen