

De grote lente sale in de PlayStation Store is inmiddels voorbij en Sony gooit er gelijk weer een nieuwe sale in. Het gaat hier om een bekende, namelijk de ‘Games voor nog geen €20,-‘ sale, waardoor alles uit de onderstaande lijst onder dat bedrag geprijsd is.

Deze sale is vandaag van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en is beschikbaar tot 12 mei. Alle onderstaande titels maken deel uit van deze sale en voor de actuele prijs verwijzen we je graag naar de PlayStation Store.

#Funtime

11-11: Memories Retold

7th Sector

7th Sector – Collector’s Edition

8-Bit Armies

8-Bit Armies – Deluxe Edition

8-Bit Hordes

8-Bit Hordes – Deluxe Edition

8-Bit Invaders!

8-Bit Invaders! – Deluxe Edition

8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection

A Winter’s Daydream

Accel World VS Sword Art Online

Aces of the Luftwaffe

Active Neurons – Puzzle Game

Active Neurons 2

Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World

Adam’s Venture: Origins

Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition

AER: Memories of Old

AereA

AereA – Deluxe Edition

AeternoBlade II

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation 4 Edition

Air Hockey

Aircraft Evolution

Alienation

Alteric

Ancestors Legacy

Anthem

Antiquia Lost

AO Tennis 2

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assault On Metaltron

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2

Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered

Atomicrops

Attack of the Earthlings

ATV Drift & Tricks

Aven Colony

Awesome Pea

Awesome Pea 2

Bad North

Bad North Portraits Pack

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass

Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass

Battlefield 4

Big Crown: Showdown

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition

Blacksad: Under the Skin

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Special Edition Bundle

Blood Bowl 2

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition

Blood Waves

Bonkies

Bonkies – Bananas Bundle

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bound

Bowling

Brain Beats

Breeder: Homegrown – Director’s Cut

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bucket Knight

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle

BUTCHER

Butcher – Special Edition Bundle

Call of Cthulhu

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition

Cars 3: Driven to Win

CarX Drift Racing Online

CASE: Animatronics

Cave Digger

Chaos on Deponia

Chess

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle

Cinders

Citadel: Forged with Fire

Clouds & Sheep 2

Coaster

Control

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

CounterSpy

Crashbots

Cruz Brothers – Combat School Edition

Cubers: Arena

Curious Expedition

Dandara

Darkwood

Darkwood – Special Edition

Darts

Daymare: 1998

DCL – The Game

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle

Deep Ones

Defunct

Defunct – Deluxe Edition

Deiland

Deiland Special Pack

Deleveled

Deponia

Deponia Doomsday

Descenders

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition

Dishonored 2

Disney Classic Games: ‘Aladdin’ and ‘The Lion King’

Doki-Doki Universe

Doki-Doki Universe – Game Unlock

Dollhouse

Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition

Don’t Knock Twice

Drowning

DUCATI – 90th Anniversary

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

Dungeons & Bombs

Dustoff Heli Rescue 2

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

Dynamite Fishing: World Games

Edahi & Dohai

Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

End Space

Energy Balance

Energy Bundle (Energy Invasion, Energy Cycle, Energy Balance)

Energy Cycle

Energy Cycle Edge

Energy Invasion

Entwined

Erica

Escape from Life Inc

Escape From Tethys

Escape Game Fort Boyard

Escape Plan

Escape Plan Collection

Esports Life Tycoon

Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition

EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone

Explosive Jake

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 – Season Pass

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition

Far Cry 4 & Far Cry Primal Bundle

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition

Fat Princess Adventures

Felix The Reaper

Fenix Furia

Fight

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Deluxe Edition

Five Dates

Flashback

Flower

Flying Soldiers

Flywrench

FMV Murder Mystery Bundle

Football, Tactics & Glory

For Honor

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition

For Honor – Year 3 Pass

Fort Boyard

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fruit Ninja VR

Garfield Kart: Furious Racing

Genesis Alpha One

God Eater 2 Rage Burst

Goetia

GoNNER

GONNER 2

GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle

Grab the Bottle

Gran Turismo Sport Spec II

Grass Cutter: Mutated Lawns

GraviFire

Gun Club VR

Guns, Gore and Cannoli

Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2

Guts and Glory

Hard West: Ultimate Edition

Headspun

Hell Warders

Hellfront: Honeymoon

Hello Neighbor

Hellpoint

Here They Lie

Hidden Through Time

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition

HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition

HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Expansion

HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Standard

Hohokum

Homefront: The Revolution

Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass

Hotline Miami

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hue

Hunting Simulator 2

Hyper Sentinel

Hypnospace Outlaw

I am Bread

I, AI

In rays of the Light

Intruders: Hide and Seek

Journey

Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept – Standalone Game

Kinetica

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Amorous Adventures

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

King’s Quest – Chapter 2: Rubble Without a Cause

King’s Quest – Chapter 3: Once Upon a Climb

King’s Quest – Chapter 4: Snow Place Like Home

King’s Quest – Chapter 5: The Good Knight

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection

Knack

Knack 2

LA Cops

Laws of Machine

Layers of Fear 2

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Premium Edition

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Season Pass

LEGO The Hobbit

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – OST Combo

Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5

Little Big Workshop

Lock’s Quest

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island

Lornsword Winter Chronicle

Mad Games Tycoon

Mad Tower Tycoon

Maid of Sker

Malicious Fallen

Malicious Fallen: Digital Deluxe Edition

Manual Samuel

Marooners

Mask of Mists

Matterfall

Mega Bundle – 2 Games + Avatars + Themes

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

Mega Party – A Tootuff Adventure

Mekorama

Memories of Mars

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Metal Gear Survive

Metropolis: Lux Obscura

Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams

Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams & Brain Beats Bundle

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2 – Special Edition

Moonfall Ultimate

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Shell

Mosaic

Mosaic – Deluxe Edition Content

Mosaic 1% Edition

Mother Russia Bleeds

Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition

MotoGP 17

Move or Die

Music Racer

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame

MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame

My Aunt is a Witch

My Universe – Cooking Star Restaurant

My Universe – Fashion Boutique

My Universe – My Baby

My Universe – Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs

My Universe – School Teacher

‘n Verlore Verstand

‘n Verlore Verstand: Deluxe Edition

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

NASCAR Heat 5

Naught

Need a Packet?

NeverEnd

Nidhogg

Nidhogg 2

NO THING

Norman’s Great Illusion

NORTH

Nowhere Prophet

Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto

Okage: Shadow King

One Eyed Kutkh

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Othercide

Outbreak: The New Nightmare

Outlast

Outlast 2

Outward

Outward – The Soroboreans

Overcooked!

Overcooked! Gourmet Edition

OVIVO

Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

Party Crashers

Party Crashers and Party Golf

Party Golf

Party Trivia

Pathologic 2

Pawarumi

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Bundle

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Solo Pack

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes

PLANET ALPHA

Planet RIX-13

Police Chase – City Patrol: Police

Potata: Fairy Flower

Prison Architect – Total Lockdown Edition

Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness

Project Root

Project Warlock

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5

Railway Empire

Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition

Ray’s The Dead

RAZED

ReadySet Heroes

Realpolitiks – New Power

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition OST Combo

Relicta

Resogun

Reus

Reus – Deluxe Edition

Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code)

Ride 3

Rift Keeper

Rise of the Kasai

Roundguard

Rush VR

Ryu ga Gotoku 5

Save the Ninja Clan

Schlag den Star – Das Spiel

Seeds of Resilience

Shadow Legend VR

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Game Unlock

Shenmue III

Shenmue III – Complete DLC Collection

Shenmue III – Story Quest Pack

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

Shing!

Shiny – A Robotic Adventure

Shiny – A Robotic Adventure: Deluxe Edition

Sigi – A Fart for Melusina

Silence

SIMULACRA

Skelattack

SKYHILL

SkyTime

Slender: The Arrival

Slide Stars

Sound Shapes

Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Hulk Bundle

Space Otter Charlie

Sparkle 4 Tales

Speed 3: Grand Prix

Spike Volleyball

Spiral Splatter

Spitlings

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer

STAR WARS™: Squadrons

State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem

State of Mind

Steam Tactics

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

STELLATUM

Street Power Football

Subject 13

Sudden Strike 4

Suicide Guy

Suicide Guy Bundle

Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply

Summer in Mara

Super Pixel Racers

Super Star Wars

Super Street: The Game

SUPERLIMINAL

Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Switch ‘N’ Shoot

Swordbreaker The Game

Syberia 3

Tannenberg

Telltale Batman Shadows Edition

Teslagrad

The Adventures of 00 Dilly

The Bluecoats: North & South

The Bradwell Conspiracy

The Bridge

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition

The Childs Sight

The Complex

The Crew 2

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav

The Dark Eye: Memoria

The Escapists

The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition

The Escapists DLC Bundle

The Escapists: The Walking Dead

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Jackbox Party Pack 5

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

The Jak and Daxter Collection

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Little Acre

The Long Journey Home

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition

The Mark of Kri

The Mooseman

The Sims 4

The Suicide of Rachel Foster

The Survivalists

The Survivalists – Monkey Business Pack

The Tower of Beatrice

The Unfinished Swan

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Ticket to Ride

Timber Tennis: Versus

Timberman VS

Time Carnage

Timothy vs the Aliens

Tiny Hands Adventure

Toki

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Standard Edition

Tour de France 2020

Towaga: Among Shadows

Train Sim World 2020: Deluxe Edition

Tropico 5 – Complete Collection

Tropico 6

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Tumblestone

Tyd wag vir Niemand

Tyd wag vir Niemand – Deluxe Edition

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Ultrawings

Underworld Ascendant

UNO

UNO: Ultimate Edition

UNRAILED!

Unravel Yarny Bundle

Unruly Heroes

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle

Valley

Vampyr

Vasilis

Verdun

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Virry VR: Feel the Wild

Wands

War of the Monsters

Warlocks vs Shadows

Warparty

WARSAW

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition

We Happy Few

We Happy Few – Digital Deluxe Edition

Wer weiß denn sowas? – Das Spiel

Wer Weiß Denn Sowas? – Das Spiel 2

West of Dead

West of Dead Path of the Crow DLC

West of Dead Path of the Crow Edition

Where Are My Friends?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot

Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+

Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe

World to the West

Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest

Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition

Wuppo

WW1 Game Series Bundle

WWE 2K20

XL Pack

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yesterday Origins

Yoga Master

Yoga Master – Dreams Bundle

Yoga Master – Dreams Fantasy Pack 1

YOGA MASTER – Magic Atmosphere Bundle

YOGA MASTER – Magic Atmosphere Pack 1

YOGA MASTER – Meditation Studio

YOGA MASTER – Meditation Studio Bundle

YouTubers Life OMG

Zombie Army Trilogy

