De grote lente sale in de PlayStation Store is inmiddels voorbij en Sony gooit er gelijk weer een nieuwe sale in. Het gaat hier om een bekende, namelijk de ‘Games voor nog geen €20,-‘ sale, waardoor alles uit de onderstaande lijst onder dat bedrag geprijsd is.
Deze sale is vandaag van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en is beschikbaar tot 12 mei. Alle onderstaande titels maken deel uit van deze sale en voor de actuele prijs verwijzen we je graag naar de PlayStation Store.
- #Funtime
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- 7th Sector
- 7th Sector – Collector’s Edition
- 8-Bit Armies
- 8-Bit Armies – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit Hordes
- 8-Bit Hordes – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit Invaders!
- 8-Bit Invaders! – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection
- A Winter’s Daydream
- Accel World VS Sword Art Online
- Aces of the Luftwaffe
- Active Neurons – Puzzle Game
- Active Neurons 2
- Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
- AER: Memories of Old
- AereA
- AereA – Deluxe Edition
- AeternoBlade II
- Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Air Hockey
- Aircraft Evolution
- Alienation
- Alteric
- Ancestors Legacy
- Anthem
- Antiquia Lost
- AO Tennis 2
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assault On Metaltron
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir
- Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
- Atomicrops
- Attack of the Earthlings
- ATV Drift & Tricks
- Aven Colony
- Awesome Pea
- Awesome Pea 2
- Bad North
- Bad North Portraits Pack
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Battlefield 4
- Big Crown: Showdown
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Special Edition Bundle
- Blood Bowl 2
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
- Blood Waves
- Bonkies
- Bonkies – Bananas Bundle
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bound
- Bowling
- Brain Beats
- Breeder: Homegrown – Director’s Cut
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bucket Knight
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- BUTCHER
- Butcher – Special Edition Bundle
- Call of Cthulhu
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- CASE: Animatronics
- Cave Digger
- Chaos on Deponia
- Chess
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle
- Cinders
- Citadel: Forged with Fire
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Coaster
- Control
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
- CounterSpy
- Crashbots
- Cruz Brothers – Combat School Edition
- Cubers: Arena
- Curious Expedition
- Dandara
- Darkwood
- Darkwood – Special Edition
- Darts
- Daymare: 1998
- DCL – The Game
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle
- Deep Ones
- Defunct
- Defunct – Deluxe Edition
- Deiland
- Deiland Special Pack
- Deleveled
- Deponia
- Deponia Doomsday
- Descenders
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Classic Games: ‘Aladdin’ and ‘The Lion King’
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Doki-Doki Universe – Game Unlock
- Dollhouse
- Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition
- Don’t Knock Twice
- Drowning
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Dungeons & Bombs
- Dustoff Heli Rescue 2
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Dynamite Fishing: World Games
- Edahi & Dohai
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- End Space
- Energy Balance
- Energy Bundle (Energy Invasion, Energy Cycle, Energy Balance)
- Energy Cycle
- Energy Cycle Edge
- Energy Invasion
- Entwined
- Erica
- Escape from Life Inc
- Escape From Tethys
- Escape Game Fort Boyard
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan Collection
- Esports Life Tycoon
- Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition
- EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone
- Explosive Jake
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 – Season Pass
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 4 & Far Cry Primal Bundle
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
- Fat Princess Adventures
- Felix The Reaper
- Fenix Furia
- Fight
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Deluxe Edition
- Five Dates
- Flashback
- Flower
- Flying Soldiers
- Flywrench
- FMV Murder Mystery Bundle
- Football, Tactics & Glory
- For Honor
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- For Honor – Year 3 Pass
- Fort Boyard
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing
- Genesis Alpha One
- God Eater 2 Rage Burst
- Goetia
- GoNNER
- GONNER 2
- GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle
- Grab the Bottle
- Gran Turismo Sport Spec II
- Grass Cutter: Mutated Lawns
- GraviFire
- Gun Club VR
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
- Guts and Glory
- Hard West: Ultimate Edition
- Headspun
- Hell Warders
- Hellfront: Honeymoon
- Hello Neighbor
- Hellpoint
- Here They Lie
- Hidden Through Time
- HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Expansion
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 Standard
- Hohokum
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hue
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hyper Sentinel
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- I am Bread
- I, AI
- In rays of the Light
- Intruders: Hide and Seek
- Journey
- Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept – Standalone Game
- Kinetica
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Amorous Adventures
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- King’s Quest – Chapter 2: Rubble Without a Cause
- King’s Quest – Chapter 3: Once Upon a Climb
- King’s Quest – Chapter 4: Snow Place Like Home
- King’s Quest – Chapter 5: The Good Knight
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
- Knack
- Knack 2
- LA Cops
- Laws of Machine
- Layers of Fear 2
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Premium Edition
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Season Pass
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – OST Combo
- Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5
- Little Big Workshop
- Lock’s Quest
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island
- Lornsword Winter Chronicle
- Mad Games Tycoon
- Mad Tower Tycoon
- Maid of Sker
- Malicious Fallen
- Malicious Fallen: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Manual Samuel
- Marooners
- Mask of Mists
- Matterfall
- Mega Bundle – 2 Games + Avatars + Themes
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Party – A Tootuff Adventure
- Mekorama
- Memories of Mars
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metropolis: Lux Obscura
- Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams
- Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams & Brain Beats Bundle
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 2 – Special Edition
- Moonfall Ultimate
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Shell
- Mosaic
- Mosaic – Deluxe Edition Content
- Mosaic 1% Edition
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- MotoGP 17
- Move or Die
- Music Racer
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Aunt is a Witch
- My Universe – Cooking Star Restaurant
- My Universe – Fashion Boutique
- My Universe – My Baby
- My Universe – Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs
- My Universe – School Teacher
- ‘n Verlore Verstand
- ‘n Verlore Verstand: Deluxe Edition
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
- NASCAR Heat 5
- Naught
- Need a Packet?
- NeverEnd
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg 2
- NO THING
- Norman’s Great Illusion
- NORTH
- Nowhere Prophet
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto
- Okage: Shadow King
- One Eyed Kutkh
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Othercide
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outward
- Outward – The Soroboreans
- Overcooked!
- Overcooked! Gourmet Edition
- OVIVO
- Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Party Crashers
- Party Crashers and Party Golf
- Party Golf
- Party Trivia
- Pathologic 2
- Pawarumi
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Bundle
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Solo Pack
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes
- PLANET ALPHA
- Planet RIX-13
- Police Chase – City Patrol: Police
- Potata: Fairy Flower
- Prison Architect – Total Lockdown Edition
- Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
- Project Root
- Project Warlock
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5
- Railway Empire
- Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition
- Ray’s The Dead
- RAZED
- ReadySet Heroes
- Realpolitiks – New Power
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition OST Combo
- Relicta
- Resogun
- Reus
- Reus – Deluxe Edition
- Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code)
- Ride 3
- Rift Keeper
- Rise of the Kasai
- Roundguard
- Rush VR
- Ryu ga Gotoku 5
- Save the Ninja Clan
- Schlag den Star – Das Spiel
- Seeds of Resilience
- Shadow Legend VR
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Game Unlock
- Shenmue III
- Shenmue III – Complete DLC Collection
- Shenmue III – Story Quest Pack
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- Shing!
- Shiny – A Robotic Adventure
- Shiny – A Robotic Adventure: Deluxe Edition
- Sigi – A Fart for Melusina
- Silence
- SIMULACRA
- Skelattack
- SKYHILL
- SkyTime
- Slender: The Arrival
- Slide Stars
- Sound Shapes
- Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Hulk Bundle
- Space Otter Charlie
- Sparkle 4 Tales
- Speed 3: Grand Prix
- Spike Volleyball
- Spiral Splatter
- Spitlings
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
- State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem
- State of Mind
- Steam Tactics
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- STELLATUM
- Street Power Football
- Subject 13
- Sudden Strike 4
- Suicide Guy
- Suicide Guy Bundle
- Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply
- Summer in Mara
- Super Pixel Racers
- Super Star Wars
- Super Street: The Game
- SUPERLIMINAL
- Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Switch ‘N’ Shoot
- Swordbreaker The Game
- Syberia 3
- Tannenberg
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Teslagrad
- The Adventures of 00 Dilly
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- The Bradwell Conspiracy
- The Bridge
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition
- The Childs Sight
- The Complex
- The Crew 2
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Dark Eye: Memoria
- The Escapists
- The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
- The Escapists DLC Bundle
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jak and Daxter Collection
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Little Acre
- The Long Journey Home
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition
- The Mark of Kri
- The Mooseman
- The Sims 4
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The Survivalists
- The Survivalists – Monkey Business Pack
- The Tower of Beatrice
- The Unfinished Swan
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Ticket to Ride
- Timber Tennis: Versus
- Timberman VS
- Time Carnage
- Timothy vs the Aliens
- Tiny Hands Adventure
- Toki
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Standard Edition
- Tour de France 2020
- Towaga: Among Shadows
- Train Sim World 2020: Deluxe Edition
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
- Tropico 6
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Tumblestone
- Tyd wag vir Niemand
- Tyd wag vir Niemand – Deluxe Edition
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Ultrawings
- Underworld Ascendant
- UNO
- UNO: Ultimate Edition
- UNRAILED!
- Unravel Yarny Bundle
- Unruly Heroes
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
- Valley
- Vampyr
- Vasilis
- Verdun
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Virry VR: Feel the Wild
- Wands
- War of the Monsters
- Warlocks vs Shadows
- Warparty
- WARSAW
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- We Happy Few
- We Happy Few – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wer weiß denn sowas? – Das Spiel
- Wer Weiß Denn Sowas? – Das Spiel 2
- West of Dead
- West of Dead Path of the Crow DLC
- West of Dead Path of the Crow Edition
- Where Are My Friends?
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+
- Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe
- World to the West
- Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
- Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition
- Wuppo
- WW1 Game Series Bundle
- WWE 2K20
- XL Pack
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yesterday Origins
- Yoga Master
- Yoga Master – Dreams Bundle
- Yoga Master – Dreams Fantasy Pack 1
- YOGA MASTER – Magic Atmosphere Bundle
- YOGA MASTER – Magic Atmosphere Pack 1
- YOGA MASTER – Meditation Studio
- YOGA MASTER – Meditation Studio Bundle
- YouTubers Life OMG
- Zombie Army Trilogy
