

De games voor nog geen €20,- sale is niet de enige sale, want in de PlayStation Store heeft Sony ook nog een andere grote sale online gezet zonder die via het PlayStation Blog aan te kondigen. Het gaat hier om de ‘Gouden Week’ sale en die heeft ruim 300 games in de aanbieding.

Het betreft hier uitsluitend PlayStation 4 games en er zitten zeker interessante deals tussen. Hieronder een greep uit het totale aanbod en voor het complete overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht. Deze aanbiedingen zijn geldig tot 13 mei.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

Persona 5 Royal – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package – Van €109,99 voor €27,49

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €49,99

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory – Van €59,99 voor €40,19

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Van €49,99 voor €7,49

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition – Van €94,99 voor €14,24

Secret of Mana – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Tales of Zestiria – Digitale standaard editie – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle – Van €59,99 voor €40,19

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – MARS – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €39,59

SoulCalibur Ⅵ Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €19,99

Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €19,99

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection – Van €99,99 voor €29,99

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Dragon’s Crown Pro – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

3on3 FreeStyle – 270 FS Points – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2 – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – Van €94,99 voor €23,74

Dead Rising 2 – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

OKAMI HD – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Van €39,99 voor €7,19

The King of Fighters XIV – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Bless Unleashed: 500 Lumena – Van €5,19 voor €4,67

NieR:Automata 3C3C1D119440927 – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

World of Final Fantasy – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

School Girl/Zombie Hunter – Van €44,99 voor €13,49

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Oninaki – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Dynasty Warriors 9: Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Buried Stars – Van €49,99 voor €39,99

Punch Line – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Sakura Wars – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

Root Letter: Last Answer – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

Decay of Logos – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Warriors All-Stars – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~ – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Crystar – Van €59,99 voor €20,39

Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2 – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – Van €44,99 voor €13,49

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Guilty Gear – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

Sword & Fairy 6 – Van €26,99 voor €8,09

Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fire Promoter – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Gal*Gun: Double Peace – Ultimate Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Task Force Kampas – Van €5,99 voor €2,99

Heb je PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Via onze partner KaartDirect.nl kun je hier op een gemakkelijke en snelle wijze je PSN-tegoed aanvullen.