

Raven Software heeft weer een nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Warzone uitgebracht en deze richt zich zoal op het ‘Hunt for Adler’ evenement, dat met de start van het derde seizoen live is gegaan. Er waren wat problemen met dit evenement, waardoor spelers deze niet konden voltooien en gezien het bijna afgelopen is, kijkt de ontwikkelaar naar de optie om iedereen wat meer tijd te geven.

In de tussentijd zorgt een nieuwe update ervoor dat de game nu goed registreert wat je gedaan hebt. De intel die je moet verzamelen over Adler zal ook niet langer buiten de map spawnen, want dat is natuurlijk een beetje onhandig. Verder brengt deze update nog een paar andere verbeteringen naar de Battle Royale game. De details zoals altijd hieronder.