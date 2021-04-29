Raven Software heeft weer een nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Warzone uitgebracht en deze richt zich zoal op het ‘Hunt for Adler’ evenement, dat met de start van het derde seizoen live is gegaan. Er waren wat problemen met dit evenement, waardoor spelers deze niet konden voltooien en gezien het bijna afgelopen is, kijkt de ontwikkelaar naar de optie om iedereen wat meer tijd te geven.
In de tussentijd zorgt een nieuwe update ervoor dat de game nu goed registreert wat je gedaan hebt. De intel die je moet verzamelen over Adler zal ook niet langer buiten de map spawnen, want dat is natuurlijk een beetje onhandig. Verder brengt deze update nog een paar andere verbeteringen naar de Battle Royale game. De details zoals altijd hieronder.
General
- The sizes of the first and second circles have been reduced for Verdansk Resurgence.
- End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics. This was intended to take effect with the release of Season Three last week.
Bug fixes
Hunt for Adler” Limited-Time Event
- Fixed a bug with Challenge completion not tracking as intended.
- Fixed a bug causing Intel to spawn outside of the playable map.
Bugs & more
- Fixed several map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.
- Fixed a bug that would cause gas mask overlays to remain on screen indefinitely if a player exited the gas as their gas mask was fully depleted.
- Fixed a bug where the epic loot M82 Semi-Auto Sniper was incorrectly labeled as thermal.
- Fixed a bug where the Modern Warfare “Razorwire” Submachine Gun Charlie blueprint could appear in loot caches.
- The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow has had its reload audio restored.
- Fixed a bug that disallowed players from exiting the plane in Battle Royale Practice mode.
- The explosion in Verdansk’s vista no longer dances around when viewed from different angles.