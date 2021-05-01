No Man’s Sky zal in augustus zijn vijfjarig bestaan vieren en nog steeds wordt de game zeer regelmatig voorzien van updates en nieuwe content. Hello Games heeft dan ook weer een nieuwe patch beschikbaar gesteld, die voor nog een betere ervaring zal zorgen.
Update 3.38 pakt onder ander een paar mogelijke crashes aan en zorgt ervoor dat er nog een aantal vervelende foutjes worden opgelost. De volledige lijst van de nieuwe patch is als volgt:
- Fixed a minor text issue in the Overseer mission log.
- Improved the visibility of player markers when those players are in your fireteam and on the same planet.
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect text labels on Communications Stations.
- Fixed an issue that caused repair missions to automatically complete when the player left the repair site without performing the required maintenance.
- Fixed a PS5-specific crash in the profanity filter.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when receiving an item from another player.
- Improved the display of text when interacting with Communications Stations.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Communications Stations from being reported.
- Fixed a crash related to creature navigation.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when pulsing towards a marker.
- Fixed a crash in the Nexus teleporter UI.
- Fixed a number of crashes related to the network syncing of interactions.
- Fixed a rare crash related to docking.
- Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite load.
- Fixed an issue that caused the ship summoning checks to be performed against the current ship, rather than the ship that is being summoned.
- Reduced the number of Communications Stations downloaded at protected locations.
- Fixed a memory leak related to derelict freighters.
- Fixed a crash related to camera behaviours.
- Fixed an issue that could cause camera shake to persist after summoning a ship.