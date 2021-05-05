Indien je op zoek zou zijn naar een ietwat meer unieke game, dan kan Apsulov: End of Gods jou misschien wel bekoren. Ontwikkelaar Angry Demon Studio heeft aangekondigd dat hun game, die ze omschrijven als een “toekomstige Viking horror” game, ook een consoleversie zal krijgen nadat die in 2019 op pc al indruk wist te maken. Sterker nog: de game wist de DreamHack “Best Horror” award in de wacht te slepen, dus de verwachtingen liggen hoog.

In Apsulov: End of Gods onderneem je een mysterieuze tocht die mythologie en technologie op een ingenieuze wijze met elkaar verbindt. De game belooft je een intensieve first-person horror ervaring, waarbij ongetwijfeld veel handjes zullen beginnen te zweten. Bekijk zeker hieronder een trailer om de sfeer op te snuiven, of lees een korte beschrijving van de game. Een releasedatum is momenteel nog niet bekend, maar de game zal deze zomer verschijnen op zowel PS4 als PS5 in digitale én fysieke vorm.

Apsulov: End of Gods is a future Viking horror and science-fiction adventure unlike any other.

The humans dug deep below the earth to find the mercy of the gods. What they found was never meant to reach the surface. Not on Midgard, nor any of Yggdrasil’s realms. You wake in a facility built to research the worlds of Yggdrasil.

Survive lurking dangers as you journey through a world of technology and mythological artifacts, where chaos rules over the human realm. It is in this chaos that you find your purpose and destiny.

