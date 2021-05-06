

Ubisoft heeft weer een nieuwe update voor Immortals: Fenyx Rising uitgebracht en het gaat hier om versie 1.31 die nu te downloaden is voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5. Deze update is niet heel uitgebreid en richt zich vooral op het oplossen van verschillende bugs.

Het gaat voornamelijk om bugs die naar voren kunnen komen bij quests en bepaalde activiteiten. Ook een issue met betrekking tot Athena’s Dash wordt aangepakt, waarbij deze na het updaten de juiste hoeveelheid schade zal aanbrengen. Hieronder alle details van deze nieuwe update.

HIGHLIGHTS Bug Fixes

Stability improvements

Performance improvements QUESTS [Fixed] Ensured that Prometheus uses the right pronoun for Fenyx in a Tale of Fire and Lightning quest. ACTIVITIES [Fixed] Fixed an issue that prevented progression scaling issues with Ubisoft Connect challenge rewards Shard.

[Fixed] Fixed an issue that caused Fenyx to appear in a different vault when restarting Aphrodite’s Vault.

[Fixed] Ubisoft Connect – Fixed an issue preventing the “Vault of Tartaros Completed” statistic to reach full completion.

[Fixed] Myths of the Eastern Realms – Fixed an issue where the player would not get all the fragments from the Mythical Monsters. GAMEPLAY Addressed an issue where Athena’s Dash ability would deal less damage after obtaining the Immortal Field Breaker upgrade.

[Fixed] Fixed the ordering of the Helmets of the Eastern Realm obtained from completing Myths of the Eastern Realm story.

[Fixed] Fixed an issue where Fenyx was stuck while idle on top of the Messenger of the Gods Statue when enjoying the beautiful view for too long. Heroes need breaks too! SYSTEM Improved stability when entering Typhon’s Vault.

Ubisoft zal zich vooralsnog voornamelijk met algemene updates bezighouden als het op Immortals: Fenyx Rising aankomt. Dit omdat recent de laatste grote uitbreiding werd uitgebracht, waarmee het DLC-traject ten einde is gekomen. Deze uitbreiding, The Lost Gods, is op zich leuk maar niet per se de moeite waard. Meer daarover lees je in onze special.