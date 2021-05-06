

Het eerste seizoen van Destruction AllStars is online gegaan en om deze game daarvoor klaar te maken is er een update uitgerold. Deze update is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden en die voegt allerlei nieuwe content toe. Hieronder valt een nieuwe AllStar met de naam Alba. Ook is er nu een AllStar Pass beschikbaar in de game in zowel een gratis als een premium variant, waarmee je allerlei cosmetische items vrij kunt spelen.

De update richt zich ook nog op het balanceren van het een en ander en er worden diverse issues en bugs opgelost. Hieronder in de patch notes het complete overzicht en helemaal onderaan tref je een trailer om het eerste seizoen in te luiden. Tot slot hebben we hierboven nog de roadmap geplaatst, waarop te zien is wat je als speler in de komende weken/maanden mag verwachten. Duidelijk is dat de ontwikkelaar een hoop van plan is.