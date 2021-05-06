Spelers van Project CARS 3 opgelet: ontwikkelaar Slightly Mad Studios heeft weer aan de game gesleuteld en een nieuwe update uitgebracht. Update 1.12 is nu beschikbaar voor de game en brengt een bekend circuit uit Nederland met zich mee. Zo kan je nu op het circuit van Zandvoort gaan racen.
Naast deze nieuwe track worden er ook nog wat kleine problemen aangepakt met deze update. De game zou nu stabieler moeten presteren en de levelcap is opgehoogd naar maar liefst level 999. Ook worden er nog diverse andere aspecten van de game verbeterd. Hieronder kan je de patch notes van update 1.12 bekijken.
Update 1.12 voor Project CARS 3
General
- Added one new track: Circuit Zandvoort
- Several performance & stability improvements
- Fixed an issue that caused a significant delay when applying an unmodified default license plate during customisation
- Fixed a crash that would occur when customising the rims on the Formula X, Formula B, and Formula Rookie cars
- Upped player level cap to “999”
Render
- Fix for shadows being cast by ghost cars
Online
- Prevented setup tuning during MP Pre-race when custom setups are disabled
- Fixed an issue that prevented lobby creation after the cancelation of a password entry
- Rivals Events updated to offer additional variety to Breakout Events
- Fixed issue where Pace Setter times were not uploaded if user failed to set a Personal Best during the three lap stint
AI
- Improved rolling starts logic
- Fixed an exploit that allowed users to achieve faster times in Rivals Events
GUI
- Improvements and stability fixes for Spectator Mode
- Fixed the display of Personal Best Time per round in Career Milestone screen
- Added “Time Extend” sticker to esports category
- Fixed some debug text on error messages in-game
- Fixed Daily Deal sometimes showing a “0%” discount
Vehicles
- Updated Formula E liveries to the new 2021 Season
Tracks
- Silverstone cut-track fixed
VR
- Fixed an issue where the user would be unable to leave the Style Select menu
Mooie update! Maar ik wacht wel af op de PS5 editie, dan zullen er waarschijnlijk mooie veranderingen komen!