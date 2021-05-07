Resident Evil 8: Village is vanaf vandaag officieel verkrijgbaar en je hebt in onze review gelezen dat de game zeer zeker de moeite waard is. Bij deze game horen natuurlijk Trophies en die zijn in de tussentijd online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Die hebben we hieronder voor je geplaatst, zodat je een goede indruk krijgt van wat je moet doen.
Belangrijk is echter, voordat je verder kijkt, om te weten dat de lijst spoilers bevat over bepaalde situaties in de game. Kijk dus enkel verder als je daar geen moeite mee hebt. Daarnaast kunnen we melden dat het een uitdagende platinum zal zijn, dit vanwege meerdere playthroughs en de Mercenaries modus die met de S-rank voorwaarde komt.
Hieronder alle Trophies op een rijtje. Meer weten over de game? Check dan onze Alles Wat We Weten special.
Platinum
Ethan Winters
-Obtain all Trophies
Goud
Universe’s Best Dad
-Finish the story on the Village of Shadows difficulty
Don’t Trust That Snake Oil
-Finish the story only using four or less recovery items
Knives Out
-Not including some boss fights, finish the story using nothing but close combat weapons
Zilver
World’s Best Dad
-Finish the story on at least Hardcore difficulty.
Dashing Dad
-Finish the story within 3 hours.
Frugal Father
-Finish the story without spending more than 10,000 Lei.
Legendary Cowboy
-Achieve at least an S Rank on all stages in The Mercenaries.
Doll Collector
-View all character and weapon models.
Art Collector
-View all concept art.
Brons
Not Lycan This…
-Survive the lycan attack.
Four Lords
-Escape the mine
That Sucked!
-Defeat the mutated Dimitrescu
Got No Strings
-Defeat Donna and Angie
Fish Out of Water
-Defeat the mutated Moreau
Up Urs!
-Defeat Uriaș in the stronghold
Temporary Measures
-Place the Giant’s Chalice in the ceremony site
Iron Giant Down
-Defeat the mutated Heisenberg
The Root of the Matter
-Find the Megamycete in the underground ruins
Great Dad
-Finish the story on at least Casual difficulty
Best Dad Ever
-Finish the story on at least Standard difficulty
Crafter
-Craft an item in the Crafting menu
Patron
-Purchase something from the Duke in the story
Petty Thief
-Unlock a simple lock with a lockpick
Repairer
-Combine a treasure into its complete form
Hunter
-Hunt an animal during the story
Get the Ball Rolling
-Solve a Labyrinth
Goooaaal!
-Move the ball from the Winterses’ bedroom into the study
Squawk Shot
-Shoot down five flying crows in the story
When You Gotta Go…
-Open the door to every outhouse in the village in a single playthrough
Hooligan
-Break every breakable window in Castle Dimitrescu in a single playthrough
Quit Hanging Around
-Shoot down a Soldat hanging from the production line in the Factory
Push Comes to Shove
-Push away an enemy after guarding in the story
Trick Shot
-Defeat an enemy from long range with the sniper rifle in the story
Strategist
-Defeat at least three enemies with one attack in the story
Medium Rare
-Set fire to a Moroaică in the story
Fast Reflexes
-Knock a flaming arrow out of the sky with a close combat weapon in the story
Leader of the Pack
-Take down the Vârcolac Alfa in the story
Timber
-Defeat Uriaș during the first lycan attack when you enter the village
Photographer
-Use Photo Mode
Lucky Number 7
-Have 777, 7,777, or 77,777 Lei in your possession in the story
Mapmatician
-Complete the village map
Cynic
-Destroy a Goat of Warding
Heretic
-Destroy all the Goats of Warding
Gunsmith
-Equip a gun with a customizable part
Veteran Gunsmith
-Equip every gun with their customizable parts in the story
Tinkerer
-Create every type of item available in the Crafting menu
Artisan
-Collect every crafting recipe
Bookworm
-Read every single file in the story
Combo King
-Get a combo of at least 30 during The Mercenaries
Platinum ga ik dus nooit halen 🙂
20-25 uur en een difficulty van 7/10 (skill dependent ) volgens powerpyx
Mmm is zeker te halen ik dacht ook eerst dat ik DMC5 niet kon platina halen maar dit viel super mee deze game gaat ook lekker lukken piece of cake .