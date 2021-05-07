

Resident Evil 8: Village is vanaf vandaag officieel verkrijgbaar en je hebt in onze review gelezen dat de game zeer zeker de moeite waard is. Bij deze game horen natuurlijk Trophies en die zijn in de tussentijd online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Die hebben we hieronder voor je geplaatst, zodat je een goede indruk krijgt van wat je moet doen.

Belangrijk is echter, voordat je verder kijkt, om te weten dat de lijst spoilers bevat over bepaalde situaties in de game. Kijk dus enkel verder als je daar geen moeite mee hebt. Daarnaast kunnen we melden dat het een uitdagende platinum zal zijn, dit vanwege meerdere playthroughs en de Mercenaries modus die met de S-rank voorwaarde komt.

Hieronder alle Trophies op een rijtje. Meer weten over de game? Check dan onze Alles Wat We Weten special.

Platinum

Ethan Winters

-Obtain all Trophies

Goud

Universe’s Best Dad

-Finish the story on the Village of Shadows difficulty

Don’t Trust That Snake Oil

-Finish the story only using four or less recovery items

Knives Out

-Not including some boss fights, finish the story using nothing but close combat weapons

Zilver

World’s Best Dad

-Finish the story on at least Hardcore difficulty.

Dashing Dad

-Finish the story within 3 hours.

Frugal Father

-Finish the story without spending more than 10,000 Lei.

Legendary Cowboy

-Achieve at least an S Rank on all stages in The Mercenaries.

Doll Collector

-View all character and weapon models.

Art Collector

-View all concept art.

Brons

Not Lycan This…

-Survive the lycan attack.

Four Lords

-Escape the mine

That Sucked!

-Defeat the mutated Dimitrescu

Got No Strings

-Defeat Donna and Angie

Fish Out of Water

-Defeat the mutated Moreau

Up Urs!

-Defeat Uriaș in the stronghold

Temporary Measures

-Place the Giant’s Chalice in the ceremony site

Iron Giant Down

-Defeat the mutated Heisenberg

The Root of the Matter

-Find the Megamycete in the underground ruins

Great Dad

-Finish the story on at least Casual difficulty

Best Dad Ever

-Finish the story on at least Standard difficulty

Crafter

-Craft an item in the Crafting menu

Patron

-Purchase something from the Duke in the story

Petty Thief

-Unlock a simple lock with a lockpick

Repairer

-Combine a treasure into its complete form

Hunter

-Hunt an animal during the story

Get the Ball Rolling

-Solve a Labyrinth

Goooaaal!

-Move the ball from the Winterses’ bedroom into the study

Squawk Shot

-Shoot down five flying crows in the story

When You Gotta Go…

-Open the door to every outhouse in the village in a single playthrough

Hooligan

-Break every breakable window in Castle Dimitrescu in a single playthrough

Quit Hanging Around

-Shoot down a Soldat hanging from the production line in the Factory

Push Comes to Shove

-Push away an enemy after guarding in the story

Trick Shot

-Defeat an enemy from long range with the sniper rifle in the story

Strategist

-Defeat at least three enemies with one attack in the story

Medium Rare

-Set fire to a Moroaică in the story

Fast Reflexes

-Knock a flaming arrow out of the sky with a close combat weapon in the story

Leader of the Pack

-Take down the Vârcolac Alfa in the story

Timber

-Defeat Uriaș during the first lycan attack when you enter the village

Photographer

-Use Photo Mode

Lucky Number 7

-Have 777, 7,777, or 77,777 Lei in your possession in the story

Mapmatician

-Complete the village map

Cynic

-Destroy a Goat of Warding

Heretic

-Destroy all the Goats of Warding

Gunsmith

-Equip a gun with a customizable part

Veteran Gunsmith

-Equip every gun with their customizable parts in the story

Tinkerer

-Create every type of item available in the Crafting menu

Artisan

-Collect every crafting recipe

Bookworm

-Read every single file in the story

Combo King

-Get a combo of at least 30 during The Mercenaries