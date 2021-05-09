

Sinds vorige week dinsdag is Wreckfest voor de PlayStation 5 verkrijgbaar als je PlayStation Plus abonnee bent. De game is immers een maand exclusief voor gebruikers van die service, waarna de gewone release begin juni zal zijn.

Deze game is zeker de moeite waard, zeggen we op basis van de PS4-versie waarvan je de review hier kunt vinden. Toch is de game nog niet helemaal in orde, want de titel kan crashen en meer. Daarom heeft ontwikkelaar Bugbear een update uitgebracht.

Het betreft hier update 1.004 die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden. Deze update komt met de onderstaande probleemoplossingen.