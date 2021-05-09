Sinds vorige week dinsdag is Wreckfest voor de PlayStation 5 verkrijgbaar als je PlayStation Plus abonnee bent. De game is immers een maand exclusief voor gebruikers van die service, waarna de gewone release begin juni zal zijn.
Deze game is zeker de moeite waard, zeggen we op basis van de PS4-versie waarvan je de review hier kunt vinden. Toch is de game nog niet helemaal in orde, want de titel kan crashen en meer. Daarom heeft ontwikkelaar Bugbear een update uitgebracht.
Het betreft hier update 1.004 die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden. Deze update komt met de onderstaande probleemoplossingen.
TOURNAMENT
- (PS5) Leaderboards now work correctly.
- (PS5) Target scores and rankings are now displayed correctly in the tournament event details view.
SYSTEM
- (PS5) Fixed a rendering issue with texture filtering that resulted in textures appearing blurry at medium to far distance.
- (PS5) Game no longer crashes to “Out of Vertex Buffer Memory” with certain track and vehicle combinations.
MULTIPLAYER
- (PS5) Increased visual damage intensity so that it now matches offline game modes.
GAMEPLAY
- (XB1/PS4/PS5) Trophy Runner no longer glitches when landing a jump.
- (PS5) Improved dynamic dirt for a number of vehicles.
- (PS5) Increased dynamic dirt accumulation speed.
- Trooper “Savage” and “Gona” wheels now have correct mass and inertia.
- Decreased brightness of Trooper and Trophy Runner tail/brake lights.
- A number of Trophy Runner wheels now have correct inertia.
- The standard Starbeast SS suspension no longer has raised rear.
- Step Van gearing tuning options are now in correct order.
- Bumper Car (TL) no longer appears in the garage.
- Improved Bumper Car clutch.
- Resetting outside the turn 3 of Rattlesnake Racepark no longer results in the car falling into void.
- Smoothing groups are now correctly applied on the Sandstorm steering wheel.
- Installing Trophy Runner “None” grille now correctly also removes headlight covers.
- Installing Trooper “None” grille now correctly also removes headlight covers.
- Trooper exhaust stack no longer deforms wildly.
Ik moet zeggen dat de game heel vermakelijk is en een leuke toevoeging voor psplus. Heb geen van de boven genoemde patch notes meegemaakt.
Ten opzichte van de ps4 zijn de korte laadtijden een verademing! Hele leuke racer.