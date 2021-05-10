Vanaf aanstaande vrijdag is Mass Effect: Legendary Edition verkrijgbaar en die collectie bestaat uit de eerste drie Mass Effect games. Die games verschenen jaren terug op de PlayStation 3 en kenden allemaal een Trophyset. In dat kader is het vanzelfsprekend dat deze nieuwe uitgave ook van Trophies is voorzien, maar EA doet er een schepje bovenop.
Per titel kun je een platinum Trophy halen en dat is net zoals toen een flinke uitdaging. In aanvulling op de standaard Trophies heeft EA er nog een aantal aan toegevoegd die de drie games beslaat, waardoor je als jager nog meer te doen hebt.
In totaal komt het neer op maar liefst 130 Trophies en de lijsten hebben we hieronder neergezet.
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
Goud
Long Service Medal
-Finish Mass Effect 1, 2 and 3 with the same character
Zilver
Insanity I
-Complete Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3 on Insanity without changing difficulty
Insanity II
-Complete two games in Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Insanity without changing difficulty
Insanity III
-Complete all three games in Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Insanity without changing difficulty
Paramour III
-Establish or rekindle a romantic relationship in all three games in Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Veteran
-Kill 2,000 enemies in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3
Brons
Paramour I
-Establish a romantic relationship in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3
Paramour II
-Establish or rekindle a romantic relationship in two games in Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Recruit
-Kill 250 enemies in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3
Soldier
-Kill 1,000 enemies in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3
Bruiser
-Kill 100 enemies with melee attacks in Mass Effect 1, 2 or 3
Mass Effect
Platinum
N7 Elite
-ME1: Acquire all trophies
Goud
Medal of Honor
-ME1: Complete the game on any difficulty
Completionist
-ME1: Complete the majority of the game
Principled
-ME1: Accumulate 75% of total possible Paragon or Renegade points
Colonial Savior
-ME1: Complete the Bring Down the Sky mission.
Zilver
Medal of Heroism
-ME1: Complete Feros
Distinguished Service Medal
-ME1: Complete Eden Prime
Council Legion of Merit
-ME1: Complete Virmire
Honorarium of Corporate Service
-ME1: Complete Noveria
Meritorious Service Medal
-ME1: Complete Ilos
Archivist
-ME1: Find all primary Alien: Council Races, Extinct Races and Non-Council Races codex entries
Medal of Exploration I
-ME1: Land on an uncharted world
Medal of Exploration II
-ME1: Land on 4 uncharted worlds
Medal of Exploration III
-ME1: Land on 8 uncharted worlds
Search and Rescue
-ME1: Locate Dr. T’soni in the Artemis Tau cluster
Brons
Lift Mastery
-ME1: Use biotic Lift 25 times
Throw Mastery
-ME1: Use biotic Throw 25 times
Warp Mastery
-ME1: Use biotic Warp 25 times
Singularity Mastery
-ME1: Use biotic Singularity 25 times
Barrier Mastery
-ME1: Use biotic Barrier 25 times
Stasis Mastery
-ME1: Use biotic Stasis 25 times
Damping Specialist
-ME1: Use Damping Field 25 times
AI Hacking Specialist
-ME1: Use AI Hacking 25 times
Electronics Specialist
-ME1: Use Shield Overload 25 times
Sabotage Specialist
-ME1: Use Sabotage 25 times
First Aid Specialist
-ME1: Use medi-gel 50 times
Neural Shock Specialist
-ME1: Use Neural Shock 25 times
Soldier Ally
-ME1: Complete 5 missions with the Alliance soldier squad member
Sentinel Ally
-ME1: Complete 5 missions with the Alliance sentinel squad member
Krogan Ally
-ME1: Complete 5 missions with the krogan squad member
Turian Ally
-ME1: Complete 5 missions with the turian squad member
Quarian Ally
-ME1: Complete 5 missions with the quarian squad member
Asari Ally
-ME1: Complete 5 missions with the asari squad member
Spectre Inductee
-ME1: Become a Spectre
Charismatic
-ME1: Use Charm or Intimidate to resolve an impossible situation
Mass Effect 2
Platinum
N7 Elite
-ME2: Acquire all trophies
Goud
Mission Accomplished
-ME2: Save humanity throughout the galaxy from certain annihilation
No One Left Behind
-ME2: Keep your team alive through the suicide mission
Galactic Explorer
-ME2: Visit 100% of the planets in an unexplored cluster
Zilver
Suicide Mission
-ME2: Use the Omega 4 Relay
Against All Odds
-ME2: Survive suicide mission
Agent
-ME2: Complete 5 missions discovered by scanning unexplored worlds
Operative
-ME2: Complete a mission discovered by scanning an unexplored world
Weapon Specialist
-ME2: Fully upgrade a weapon
Digital Exorcist
-ME2: Successfully shut down the rogue VI in Project Overlord
Heart of Darkness
-ME2: Confront the Shadow Broker
Brons
Missing in Action
-ME2: Save your crew from an overwhelming attack
Very Elusive
-ME2: Return to active duty
Colony Defense
-ME2: Defend a human colony from attack
Ghost Ship
-ME2: Complete the investigation of a derelict alien vessel
Friend or Foe
-ME2: Obtain geth technology
The Archangel
-ME2: Successfully recruit Archangel
The Assassin
-ME2: Successfully recruit the Assassin
The Convict
-ME2: Successfully recruit the biotic Convict
The Justicar
-ME2: Successfully recruit the Justicar
The Krogan
-ME2: Successfully recruit the krogan
The Professor
-ME2: Successfully recruit the Professor
The Quarian
-ME2: Successfully recruit the quarian
A House Divided
-ME2: Hack a geth collective
Battlemaster
-ME2: Gain the loyalty of the krogan
Cat’s in the Cradle
-ME2: Gain the loyalty of the Assassin
Catharsis
-ME2: Gain the loyalty of the biotic Convict
Doppelganger
-ME2: Help the Justicar resolve her mission
Fade Away
-ME2: Gain the loyalty of Archangel
Ghost of the Father
-ME2: Gain the loyalty of the Cerberus Operative
The Cure
-ME2: Gain the loyalty of the Professor
The Prodigal
-ME2: Gain the loyalty of the Cerberus Officer
Treason
-ME2: Gain the loyalty of the quarian
Big Game Hunter
-ME2: Thresher Maw defeated
Head Hunter
-ME2: Perform 30 headshot kills with any weapon on humanoid targets
Incineration Specialist
-ME2: Incinerate the armor of 25 enemies
Merciless
-ME2: Make 20 enemies scream as they fall or are set on fire
Overload Specialist
-ME2: Disrupt the shields of 25 enemies
Tactician
-ME2: Hit 20 different targets with multiple biotic powers to combine the effects
Warp Specialist
-ME2: Warp the barriers of 25 enemies
Scientist
-ME2: Complete any research project in the Normandy’s laboratory
Scholar
-ME2: Unlock 15 new Mass Effect 2 codex entries
Power Full
-ME2: Evolve any power
Revenge!
-ME2: Gain the loyalty of the mercenary
Broke, Blind, and Bedlam
-ME2: Gain the loyalty of the thief
Mass Effect 3
Platinum
N7 Elite
-ME3: Acquire all trophies
Goud
Legend
-ME3: Mission accomplished.
Master and Commander
-ME3: Deliver most of the Galaxy at War assets to the final conflict.
Under Pressure
-ME3: Uncover an ancient secret.
Zilver
Patriot
-ME3: Make the final assault.
Lost and Found
-ME3: Dispatch 10 probes to retrieve people or resources in Reaper territory.
Combined Arms
-ME3: Perform any combination of 50 biotic combos or tech bursts.
Focused
-ME3: Evolve any of your powers to rank 6.
Shield Breaker
-ME3: Overload the shields of 100 enemies.
Sky High
-ME3: Lift 100 enemies off the ground with powers.
Pyromaniac
-ME3: Set 100 enemies on fire with powers.
Eye of the Hurricane
-ME3: Kill a brute while it’s charging you.
Mail Slot
-ME3: Kill 10 guardians with headshots from the front while their shields are raised.
Gunsmith
-ME3: Upgrade any weapon to level 10.
Savior
-ME3: Free Omega from Cerberus Occupation.
Last Resort
-ME3: Stop an out-of-control scheme before it’s too late.
The One and Only
-ME3: Defeat a group of Spectre-level opponents on Normal, Hardcore, or Insanity.
Brons
Driven
-ME3: Return to active duty.
Bringer of War
-ME3: Chase down an assassin.
Mobilizer
-ME3: Bring a veteran officer aboard.
World Shaker
-ME3: Destroy an Atlas dropped from orbit.
Pathfinder
-ME3: Explore a lost city.
Tunnel Rat
-ME3: Survive the swarm.
Party Crasher
-ME3: Sabotage a dreadnought.
Hard Target
-ME3: Call down an orbital strike.
Saboteur
-ME3: Disable a group of fighter squadrons.
Arbiter
-ME3: Win a political stand-off.
Last Witness
-ME3: Extract ancient technology.
Executioner
-ME3: Defeat an old adversary.
Well Connected
-ME3: Send a warning across the galaxy.
Fact Finder
-ME3: Discover an enemy’s monstrous origin.
Liberator
-ME3: Stop a Cerberus kidnapping.
Problem Solver
-ME3: Evacuate a scientific facility.
Shopaholic
-ME3: Visit a store on the Citadel.
A Personal Touch
-ME3: Modify a weapon.
Untouchable
-ME3: Escape a Reaper in the galaxy map.
Hijacker
-ME3: Hijack an Atlas mech.
Giant Killer
-ME3: Defeat a harvester.
Always Prepared
-ME3: Obtain two non-customizable suits of armor.
