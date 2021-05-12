Sinds februari dit jaar is Codemasters officieel onderdeel van EA en ondertussen werken ze keihard aan F1 2021. Desondanks sleutelt de Britse studio nog even door aan hun vorige game: DiRT 5. Patch 4.03 – ook wel de ‘Red Bull Revolution Update‘ – is daarom beschikbaar gesteld en de update voegt een aantal toffe extra’s toe.

Naast de acht nieuwe Red Bull liveries die je op je auto kunt plakken, is het vanaf nu ook mogelijk om cross-platform matches op te zoeken in Online Public lobbies. Tevens zijn er weercondities toegevoegd aan alle Playgrounds locaties en een lijst met bugs is opgelost.

De volledige changelog én de bijbehorende trailer voor de Red Bull Revolution Update staan hieronder voor je klaar.