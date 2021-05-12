

Spelers van Destiny 2 hebben weer genoeg reden om zich in de game te begeven, het nieuwe seizoen is immers van start gegaan. Season of the Splicer is gelanceerd en voor specifieke details over wat dit seizoen zoal bevat kan je hier terecht, de patch notes van de update die met dit seizoen gepaard gaat tref je hieronder.

Naast een uitgebreide update voor de game is er ook een nieuwe trailer verschenen die eens te meer de toon zet, check die eveneens hieronder alvorens het overzicht met aanpassingen en veranderingen in de game. De release van Season of the Splicer verliep niet helemaal vlekkeloos. Zo liepen spelers tegen lange wachtrijen en nieuwe bugs aan.

Bungie heeft de voornaamste problemen en foutmeldingen opgelost, maar de game kan desondanks crashen. De ontwikkelaar heeft aangegeven dat ze hier nog naar aan het kijken zijn, dus de kans op een nieuwe update binnen aanzienlijke tijd bestaat.