Iedereen herinnert zich vast nog wel dé online hit van vorig jaar: Fall Guys. Hoewel de hype vrij snel weer verminderde door een aantal ergernissen onder de spelers, waaronder cheaters en te weinig nieuwe content, beleeft de game momenteel weer een heropleving.
De nieuwste patch voor Fall Guys, 4.5 en ook wel ‘Dave’ genoemd, zorgt wederom voor heel wat verbeteringen. Onder deze verbeteringen valt een geheel nieuw en vergemakkelijkt systeem om oneerlijke spelers te rapporteren, custom lobbies, bugfixes en meer. Check de volledige lijst van alles wat nieuw is hieronder!
- 2 new rounds: The Slimescraper (A sequel to Slimb Climb) and Button Bashers (Players are split into 1v1 duelling pairs. Best beans go through)
- 55 Additional Variations across 12 rounds!
- Custom Lobbies are now open to EVERYONE with as few as 4 beans! PC and PS4 players can play together!
- PC and PS4 players can now matchmake together in all game modes! Cross-platform parties are not possible (yet!)
- Improved latency when grabbing objects or mantling
- In-game visual indicator of your connection quality!
- New player reporting feature if you spot potential cheaters! (Don’t worry – We’ll never ban anyone for grabbing or using in-game mechanics in a normal fashion)
- Numerous improvements to de-sync, physics, and related issues (We’ll keep improving these)
- Snow will now display on Season 3 rounds for PC Players! (Ready for Christmas 2022 lol)
- Fixed Fall Guys having too much power while carrying things
- Fixed incorrectly eliminating the winning squad in Royal Fumble
- Fixed eliminated squads incorrectly qualifying for the next round
- After tying a round, squads will not be randomly eliminated, but instead will all qualify into the next round
- Fixed the ‘Top X Qualify’ number mismatching the Qualified Squads in the qualification screen
- Fixed solo victory animation displaying when winning a Squads Show for some players
- Fixed the Featured Store only showing Coming Soon for players who witness the store refresh
- We fixed some localisation issues across emotes, colours, costumes and within the UI
- Various visual fixes to costumes
- Fixed SFX on some winning animations
- Improvement to mantling while experiencing high ping
- Door Dash -Players can no longer yeet themselves out of the round to skip ahead
- Power Trip – Fixed batteries flying out of hands when players bump into each other
- Power Trip – Fixed Fall Guy being unable to climb a ramp whilst carrying a battery
