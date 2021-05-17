Het zijn goede tijden voor fans van Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, want Treyarch heeft aangekondigd wat ons zoal te wachten staat in de toekomst.

Allereerst gaat vanaf 20 mei de eerste main quest van start in Outbreak. Dit zal het begin vormen van een “recordaantal” aan quests die aan de “Dark Aether” verhaallijn worden toegevoegd. Deze quests zullen zowel in seizoen 3 als 4 uitgegeven worden. Outbreak wist bovendien goed te scoren bij de community, waardoor Treyarch nog een hoop content aan Outbreak zal toevoegen. Het gaat hier om het “Orda Encounter World Event”, nieuwe documenten, audio logs en artefacten die je kan ontdekken en… de mogelijkheid om te vissen. Waarom ook niet?

Daarnaast worden nog een hoop andere veranderingen doorgevoerd. Lees het overzicht hieronder na.