Het zijn goede tijden voor fans van Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, want Treyarch heeft aangekondigd wat ons zoal te wachten staat in de toekomst.
Allereerst gaat vanaf 20 mei de eerste main quest van start in Outbreak. Dit zal het begin vormen van een “recordaantal” aan quests die aan de “Dark Aether” verhaallijn worden toegevoegd. Deze quests zullen zowel in seizoen 3 als 4 uitgegeven worden. Outbreak wist bovendien goed te scoren bij de community, waardoor Treyarch nog een hoop content aan Outbreak zal toevoegen. Het gaat hier om het “Orda Encounter World Event”, nieuwe documenten, audio logs en artefacten die je kan ontdekken en… de mogelijkheid om te vissen. Waarom ook niet?
Daarnaast worden nog een hoop andere veranderingen doorgevoerd. Lees het overzicht hieronder na.
- Outbreak
- New Main Quest
- Orda Encounter World Event
- Fishing (!!)
- New Intel Documents, Audio Logs, Radio Transmissions, and Artifacts to discover.
- Round-Based Maps
- “Cranked 2: No Time to Crank” limited-time mode in “Firebase Z” and “Die Maschine”
- Dead Ops Arcade 3
- New Silverback Slideways bonus map
- Onslaught (PlayStation®)
- Onslaught Standoff map + new Intel
- “Lotto Loadouts” limited-time mode
- New challenge with exclusive Weapon Blueprint reward
New Features & Gameplay Improvements:
- New weapons added to the Mystery Box and Trial rewards in round-based maps and Outbreak:
- Groza assault rifle
- MAC-10 SMG
- Streetsweeper shotgun
- FARA 83 assault rifle
- LC10 SMG
- R1 Shadowhunter crossbow
- ZRG 20mm sniper rifle
- Sledgehammer melee weapon
- Wakizashi melee weapon
- Machete melee weapon
- E-Tool melee weapon
- Custom Mod support: Bring custom Blueprints into Zombies via the “Apply Blueprint” feature! Create multiple configurations for every weapon in the game and apply your Custom Mods to all weapons found in a game session.
- New Outbreak Map features: Free cursor support and the ability to Ping the overhead map
- Zombies-specific weapon tuning to increase the overall power of the Black Ops Cold War arsenal
- New Weapon Unlock Challenges: Baseball Bat and AMP63 machine pistol (in-season)
- Rebalancing zombie health at high rounds and scaling Self Revive costs to provide a greater challenge and higher stakes for skilled Zombies players
- Buffing the Pack-a-Punched ZRG 20mm bullet penetration to affect multiple zombies
- Reduced health for the Demented Echo in Outbreak
- New gameplay improvements and bug fixes in Dead Ops Arcade 3
