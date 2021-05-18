

Knockout City verschijnt aanstaande vrijdag voor onder andere de PlayStation 4 en iedereen kan de game na de release gratis uitproberen. Mocht je besluiten over te gaan tot een aankoop, dan ben je een paar tientjes kwijt, omdat de game voor een mid-price gelanceerd wordt.

Met de aanstaande release in het vooruitzicht zijn de Trophies nu online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons zoals altijd bij een volledig overzicht. Alle onderstaande Trophies kun je in de game verzamelen en uit de lijst blijkt dat het om een volwaardige Trophyset gaat.

Er zijn 51 Trophies te verzamelen in Knockout City en een gedeelte daarvan is relatief gemakkelijk. Er zitten ook Trophies bij die iets meer voeten in de aarde hebben, alsook Trophies die enige tijd kosten. Denk dan aan een bepaald aantal XP verzamelen of meer dan 1.000 knock-outs bereiken.

Meer over Knockout City lees je in onze hands-on preview.

Platinum

Completionist

-Unlock all other Trophies

Goud

Welcome to the Big Leagues

-Earn 250,000 XP

Zilver

Well on Your Way

-Earn 100,000 XP

Knockout Master

-Score 1000 KOs

Catch-o-matic

-Catch 1000 dodgeballs

Point Guard

-Score 1000 KO Assists

Boom Goes the Dynamite

-Score 100 KO Finishes with Ultimate Throws

Overwhelming Victory

-Win 10 rounds with five times the opponent’s score

Invincible

-Win a match without being KO’d

Unstoppable

-Score 10 KOs without being KO’d

Passing Prodigy

-Win a match without throwing a single dodgeball – Passing is allowed!

Walk-In Closet

-Win matches with 10 unique Outfits

Stylin’ and Profilin’

-Win matches with each Style of an Outfit

Leg and Dairy

-Win a match while having 5 or more Legendary accessories equipped

Brons

Welcome to KO City

-Earn 50,000 XP

Tag Team Victory

-Win 10 matches while grouped with a Friend

Squad Up

-Play 30 matches while grouped with a Friend

Making Waves

-Win 5 matches while grouped with a Crewmate

Glug Glug

-Use 5 Energy Drinks

True Brawler

-Play 100 matches

Most Valuable Player

-Be the MVP of a three or four player team 5 times

Star on the Rise

-Win 30 matches

Rollin’ Round the City

-Travel 100km in ballform

Fashion Statement

-Win a match while having an Uncommon (or rarer) accessory equipped in each slot

Fancy Duds

-Win a match while having a Legendary Outfit equipped

Fashionista

-Win matches with 20 Outfit and/or Glove Styles

Optomendary

-Win a match while having Legendary Glasses equipped

Fisticuffs

-Win a match while having Legendary Gloves equipped

It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane!

-Win a match while having a Legendary Glider equipped

Daily Doer

-Complete 100 Daily Contracts

Crew Completer

-Complete 30 Crew Contracts

Event Evangelist

-Complete 5 Event Contracts

Sensational Season

-Complete 5 Season Contracts

True Talent

-Complete the first 5 Training Levels

Career Brawler

-Complete 100 Contracts

No Escape

-Throw a Caged player off the map

Blast Off

-KO two opponents with a single Bomb ball

High Score

-Score 3 Hits with a Multi Ball in quick succession

Catching Bullets

-Catch a Sniper Shot

One Small Step for Man

-Be airborne for 30 seconds straight while holding a Moon Ball

You Shall Not Pass

-In Rooftop Rumble, KO Finish 3 players without leaving the bridge

Wreck ‘Em!

-In Concussion Yard, KO Finish an opponent while riding the Wrecking Ball

Hit and Run

-In Knockout Roundabout, KO Finish an opponent while riding a car

Taking Out the Trash

-In Galaxy Burger, KO Finish an opponent with a trash chute

Hasta Luego!

-In Back Alley Brawl, Avoid a thrown dodgeball by entering a Tube

Get Off My Lawn

-In the Hideout, tackle the T.A.R.G.E.T. Dummy off the roof

Pendulum

-In Concussion Yard, ride the wrecking ball in for 15 seconds straight

Earning Miles

-In Rooftop Rumble, glide from the Bandstand to the Gardens

Traffic Circle

-In Knockout Roundabout, ride a car all the way around

Garbage Disposal

-In Galaxy Burger, fall through a trash chute

Dangerous Delivery

-In Back Alley Brawl, throw a ticking Bomb Ball into a Tube