Knockout City verschijnt aanstaande vrijdag voor onder andere de PlayStation 4 en iedereen kan de game na de release gratis uitproberen. Mocht je besluiten over te gaan tot een aankoop, dan ben je een paar tientjes kwijt, omdat de game voor een mid-price gelanceerd wordt.
Met de aanstaande release in het vooruitzicht zijn de Trophies nu online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons zoals altijd bij een volledig overzicht. Alle onderstaande Trophies kun je in de game verzamelen en uit de lijst blijkt dat het om een volwaardige Trophyset gaat.
Er zijn 51 Trophies te verzamelen in Knockout City en een gedeelte daarvan is relatief gemakkelijk. Er zitten ook Trophies bij die iets meer voeten in de aarde hebben, alsook Trophies die enige tijd kosten. Denk dan aan een bepaald aantal XP verzamelen of meer dan 1.000 knock-outs bereiken.
Meer over Knockout City lees je in onze hands-on preview.
Platinum
Completionist
-Unlock all other Trophies
Goud
Welcome to the Big Leagues
-Earn 250,000 XP
Zilver
Well on Your Way
-Earn 100,000 XP
Knockout Master
-Score 1000 KOs
Catch-o-matic
-Catch 1000 dodgeballs
Point Guard
-Score 1000 KO Assists
Boom Goes the Dynamite
-Score 100 KO Finishes with Ultimate Throws
Overwhelming Victory
-Win 10 rounds with five times the opponent’s score
Invincible
-Win a match without being KO’d
Unstoppable
-Score 10 KOs without being KO’d
Passing Prodigy
-Win a match without throwing a single dodgeball – Passing is allowed!
Walk-In Closet
-Win matches with 10 unique Outfits
Stylin’ and Profilin’
-Win matches with each Style of an Outfit
Leg and Dairy
-Win a match while having 5 or more Legendary accessories equipped
Brons
Welcome to KO City
-Earn 50,000 XP
Tag Team Victory
-Win 10 matches while grouped with a Friend
Squad Up
-Play 30 matches while grouped with a Friend
Making Waves
-Win 5 matches while grouped with a Crewmate
Glug Glug
-Use 5 Energy Drinks
True Brawler
-Play 100 matches
Most Valuable Player
-Be the MVP of a three or four player team 5 times
Star on the Rise
-Win 30 matches
Rollin’ Round the City
-Travel 100km in ballform
Fashion Statement
-Win a match while having an Uncommon (or rarer) accessory equipped in each slot
Fancy Duds
-Win a match while having a Legendary Outfit equipped
Fashionista
-Win matches with 20 Outfit and/or Glove Styles
Optomendary
-Win a match while having Legendary Glasses equipped
Fisticuffs
-Win a match while having Legendary Gloves equipped
It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane!
-Win a match while having a Legendary Glider equipped
Daily Doer
-Complete 100 Daily Contracts
Crew Completer
-Complete 30 Crew Contracts
Event Evangelist
-Complete 5 Event Contracts
Sensational Season
-Complete 5 Season Contracts
True Talent
-Complete the first 5 Training Levels
Career Brawler
-Complete 100 Contracts
No Escape
-Throw a Caged player off the map
Blast Off
-KO two opponents with a single Bomb ball
High Score
-Score 3 Hits with a Multi Ball in quick succession
Catching Bullets
-Catch a Sniper Shot
One Small Step for Man
-Be airborne for 30 seconds straight while holding a Moon Ball
You Shall Not Pass
-In Rooftop Rumble, KO Finish 3 players without leaving the bridge
Wreck ‘Em!
-In Concussion Yard, KO Finish an opponent while riding the Wrecking Ball
Hit and Run
-In Knockout Roundabout, KO Finish an opponent while riding a car
Taking Out the Trash
-In Galaxy Burger, KO Finish an opponent with a trash chute
Hasta Luego!
-In Back Alley Brawl, Avoid a thrown dodgeball by entering a Tube
Get Off My Lawn
-In the Hideout, tackle the T.A.R.G.E.T. Dummy off the roof
Pendulum
-In Concussion Yard, ride the wrecking ball in for 15 seconds straight
Earning Miles
-In Rooftop Rumble, glide from the Bandstand to the Gardens
Traffic Circle
-In Knockout Roundabout, ride a car all the way around
Garbage Disposal
-In Galaxy Burger, fall through a trash chute
Dangerous Delivery
-In Back Alley Brawl, throw a ticking Bomb Ball into a Tube