

Het weekend kan niet snel genoeg komen voor degenen die met smart wachten op de console editie van Rust. Vanaf vrijdag 21 mei gaan de servers live en kan iedereen direct, hopelijk zonder al teveel problemen, aan de slag.

Voor de echte fanatiekelingen onder ons, zijn er natuurlijk ook weer Trophies te bemachtigen. Die zijn ondertussen al bekendgemaakt en de verwachting is dat de begeerde platinum trofee niet al te moeilijk is om te bemachtigen. De volledige lijst met te behalen Trophies check je hieronder.

Platinum

Platinum Doesn’t Rust

– Earn all of the Rust trophies.

Goud

Game Of Stones

– Harvest 120,000 Stone.

Well Travelled

– Visit Monuments 50 times.

What Would MacGyver Do?

– Learn 50 Blueprints.

Home, Sweet Home

– Build/Upkeep (24hrs) a base with a Workbench, Repair Bench, Research Station, BBQ and Sleeping Bag.

It’s Kill Or Be Killed

– Kill 10 other players who are not sleeping.

Zilver

Heavy Metal

– Harvest 25,000 Metal Ore.

I’m A Lumberjack and I’m Okay

– Harvest 75,000 Wood.

Barrels O’ Fun

– Destroy 100 Barrels.

Incoming!

– Loot all of the items from an Air Drop event supply crate.

Gonna Take Pollution Down To Zero

– Use the Recycler 50 times.

All Covered Up

– Get fully clothed (all 7 clothing slots filled).

Rusty Nightingale

– Revive 5 wounded players.

Stone Cold Killer

– Kill another player using a rock.

I’m A Scrapman!

– Collect 10,000 Scrap.

Welcome to Rust

– Spend 5 days (in game) on an official server.

Brons

Yeah, Science!

– Kill an AI Scientist.

I’m King Of The World

– Climb up to the top of the Dome.

Look On My Works, Ye Mighty, And Despair!

– Craft 150 items in total.

Enter Night, Exit Light

– Kill a sleeping player while you are wearing a Metal Facemask.

Double Eleven

– Play on an official Double Eleven server at 11:11 (AM or PM).

Passing Notes In Class

– Leave a sleeping player a ‘note’ in their inventory.

That’s Gotta Be A Red Card

– Solve a medium tier monument puzzle and loot a Red Keycard from the final room.

Bear-Knuckle Boxer

– Kill a bear without using a firearm.

Hunting Season

– Kill at least one of every animal.

Ex-hemp-lary

– Harvest 500 Cloth.

Can You Smell That?

– Harvest 5,000 Sulphur Ore.

Sleepless Nights

– Spend a full night in each biome.

Getting Your Five A Day

– Eat five different fruits or vegetables in a single day.

Now I Have A Machine Gun

– Craft your first firearm.

I Am The One Who Knocks

– Use a ‘Timed Explosive’ to destroy a locked door.

So Long, Old Friend

– Use a rock to breaking point.