Er is weer wat nieuws te beleven in het oneindig grote universum van No Man’s Sky, want Hello Games heeft aangekondigd dat een nieuwe ‘Expedition’ aan de game wordt toegevoegd, genaamd ‘Beachhead’.
Om toegang te krijgen tot deze nieuwe content, moet je een nieuwe save file opstarten en opnieuw de dieptes van het universum gaan verkennen. Je zal echter merken dat er iets “aan de hand is in het universum”. Sean Murray van Hello Games blijft echter mysterieus over verdere details, dus je zal zelf moeten ontdekken wat er nog zoal op je te wachten staat!
Beachhead is nu live, samen met een nieuwe update. De details lees je hieronder.
Patch 3.40 – Beachhead Expedition
- The second Expedition, Beachhead, begins today. We hope you enjoy the surprises it has in store.
- Added a new class of procedural upgrade module for the starship Launch Thrusters.
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect text labels on Communications Stations.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Exosuit boot sequence from playing correctly in Expeditions mode.
- Fixed an issue that could cause asteroids to intersect with player fleets.
- Fixed an issue that allowed secondary ships to be summoned when they were out of fuel.
- Fixed an issue that caused some UI screens to be positioned incorrectly when using an ultrawide monitor.
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect camera positioning while interacting with a number of objects.
- Fixed an issue that prevented a number of Quicksilver titles from unlocking in Creative Mode.
- Fixed an exploit that could allow players to bypass protections against building in other player’s bases.
Ben wel benieuwd wat dit is