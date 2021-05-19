Er is weer wat nieuws te beleven in het oneindig grote universum van No Man’s Sky, want Hello Games heeft aangekondigd dat een nieuwe ‘Expedition’ aan de game wordt toegevoegd, genaamd ‘Beachhead’.

Om toegang te krijgen tot deze nieuwe content, moet je een nieuwe save file opstarten en opnieuw de dieptes van het universum gaan verkennen. Je zal echter merken dat er iets “aan de hand is in het universum”. Sean Murray van Hello Games blijft echter mysterieus over verdere details, dus je zal zelf moeten ontdekken wat er nog zoal op je te wachten staat!

Beachhead is nu live, samen met een nieuwe update. De details lees je hieronder.