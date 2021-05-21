Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 laat niet lang meer op zich wachten en daarom heeft CI Games de Trophies van de game alvast online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Dit zorgt altijd voor een duidelijk overzicht van de opdrachten die je dient te voltooien op weg naar de platinum Trophy.
Met een volwaardige lijst hebben spelers straks genoeg uitdaging voor de kiezen. Zo is het de bedoeling om alle wapens vrij te spelen, alle collectables te vinden, alle skills te kopen en meer. Ook ontbreekt het aan specifieke handelingen niet, waardoor er gesproken kan worden van een gevarieerde Trophyset.
Platinum
Legend
-Unlock all trophies
Goud
Full Potential
-Buy 54 skills
Employee of the Year
-Complete all Mission Contracts
Zilver
Full Arsenal
-Unlock all Sniper Rifles
Better Safe Than Sorry
-Unlock all Secondary Weapons
Small and Lethal
-Unlock all Sidearms
Hoarder
-Find all of the Collectibles
Desert Storm
-Complete Zindah Province at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough
The Gun is the Best Hacking Tool
-Complete Mount Kuamar at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough
Genuine Professional
-Complete The Tajmid Heights at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough
King of The Castle
-Complete Rashida Qalat at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough
Deadly Efficient
-Complete Maladh Wadi at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough
Check
-Escape the Server Room ambush without being detected
Long Live the Queen
-Retrieve the security chips without killing Bibi
Venom
-Kill any contract target using your drone’s poison rifle
Quick and Discreet
-Kill 5 enemies in 1 minute without raising the alarm
Look, but Don’t Touch
-Finish all Contracts in a Region without ever taking damage from enemies
One Shot One Kill
-Complete a contract when every time you hit the enemy is a kill
Lungs of Steel
-Kill 5 enemies while holding your breath with Stamina Booster active
Distance Doesn’t Matter
-Land a shot from over 1300m away
Brons
New Toy
-Unlock 1 Weapon
First Payday
-Buy your first skill
Finders Keepers
-Find your first Collectible
Mirage
-Complete Zindah Province
Take the Nerd Down
-Complete Mount Kuamar
Convict freed
-Complete The Tajmid Heights
Castling
-Complete Rashida Qalat
Meeting Cancelled
-Complete Maladh Wadi
Sunshine Roof
-Kill Antwana Zarza while he is in a vehicle
Sniping the Sniper
-Kill Ronald Payne after he takes up a sniping position
Patience is key
-Kill Novikov while he’s inspecting a damaged Antenna
Caravan
-Kill everyone from all of the reinforcement waves during the Oil Field contract
Karma
-Lead the prisoner to safety without raising the alarm
Lethal Business
-Provoke both targets to escape and kill them before they do so
Fatal Accuracy
-Kill Taj Taheer in the car with a headshot
Discreet
-Kill the Target and the other Suspects without raising the alarm
Single Shot Killer
-Kill each Suspect with a single bullet, hitting the body, during the alarm
Full House
-Kill at least 1 of each enemy type in the same mission
Thrifty Shooter
-Kill 2 enemies with the same bullet
Lock, Stock, and Barrel
-Kill 2 enemies using an explosion
Turret Operator
-Kill 5 enemies in the same mission using the Sentry Turret
Spectre
-Be within 2 meters of an enemy for 10 seconds without being detected
One Trick Pony
-Finish a Contract using only sniper rifles
Horseshoes and Hand Grenades
-Kill 2 enemies with a grenade
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 verschijnt op 4 juni voor de PlayStation 4. Ook komt de game naar de PlayStation 5, maar een releasedatum is op dit moment nog niet bekend.
Ik heb er zin in. Gr D