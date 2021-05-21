

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 laat niet lang meer op zich wachten en daarom heeft CI Games de Trophies van de game alvast online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Dit zorgt altijd voor een duidelijk overzicht van de opdrachten die je dient te voltooien op weg naar de platinum Trophy.

Met een volwaardige lijst hebben spelers straks genoeg uitdaging voor de kiezen. Zo is het de bedoeling om alle wapens vrij te spelen, alle collectables te vinden, alle skills te kopen en meer. Ook ontbreekt het aan specifieke handelingen niet, waardoor er gesproken kan worden van een gevarieerde Trophyset.

Platinum

Legend

-Unlock all trophies

Goud

Full Potential

-Buy 54 skills

Employee of the Year

-Complete all Mission Contracts

Zilver

Full Arsenal

-Unlock all Sniper Rifles

Better Safe Than Sorry

-Unlock all Secondary Weapons

Small and Lethal

-Unlock all Sidearms

Hoarder

-Find all of the Collectibles

Desert Storm

-Complete Zindah Province at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough

The Gun is the Best Hacking Tool

-Complete Mount Kuamar at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough

Genuine Professional

-Complete The Tajmid Heights at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough

King of The Castle

-Complete Rashida Qalat at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough

Deadly Efficient

-Complete Maladh Wadi at the Highest Difficulty in a single playthrough

Check

-Escape the Server Room ambush without being detected

Long Live the Queen

-Retrieve the security chips without killing Bibi

Venom

-Kill any contract target using your drone’s poison rifle

Quick and Discreet

-Kill 5 enemies in 1 minute without raising the alarm

Look, but Don’t Touch

-Finish all Contracts in a Region without ever taking damage from enemies

One Shot One Kill

-Complete a contract when every time you hit the enemy is a kill

Lungs of Steel

-Kill 5 enemies while holding your breath with Stamina Booster active

Distance Doesn’t Matter

-Land a shot from over 1300m away

Brons

New Toy

-Unlock 1 Weapon

First Payday

-Buy your first skill

Finders Keepers

-Find your first Collectible

Mirage

-Complete Zindah Province

Take the Nerd Down

-Complete Mount Kuamar

Convict freed

-Complete The Tajmid Heights

Castling

-Complete Rashida Qalat

Meeting Cancelled

-Complete Maladh Wadi

Sunshine Roof

-Kill Antwana Zarza while he is in a vehicle

Sniping the Sniper

-Kill Ronald Payne after he takes up a sniping position

Patience is key

-Kill Novikov while he’s inspecting a damaged Antenna

Caravan

-Kill everyone from all of the reinforcement waves during the Oil Field contract

Karma

-Lead the prisoner to safety without raising the alarm

Lethal Business

-Provoke both targets to escape and kill them before they do so

Fatal Accuracy

-Kill Taj Taheer in the car with a headshot

Discreet

-Kill the Target and the other Suspects without raising the alarm

Single Shot Killer

-Kill each Suspect with a single bullet, hitting the body, during the alarm

Full House

-Kill at least 1 of each enemy type in the same mission

Thrifty Shooter

-Kill 2 enemies with the same bullet

Lock, Stock, and Barrel

-Kill 2 enemies using an explosion

Turret Operator

-Kill 5 enemies in the same mission using the Sentry Turret

Spectre

-Be within 2 meters of an enemy for 10 seconds without being detected

One Trick Pony

-Finish a Contract using only sniper rifles

Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

-Kill 2 enemies with a grenade

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 verschijnt op 4 juni voor de PlayStation 4. Ook komt de game naar de PlayStation 5, maar een releasedatum is op dit moment nog niet bekend.