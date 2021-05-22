

Toegankelijkheid in games is steeds belangrijker, ook voor Sony. Iedereen moet immers van games kunnen genieten en daarom is het tegenwoordig steeds vaker gebruikelijk om een nieuwe titel van diverse opties op dat vlak te voorzien. Eerder deed Naughty Dog dat al met The Last of Us: Part II en nu volgt Insomniac Games het voorbeeld.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart zal voorzien zijn van een behoorlijke reeks aan toegankelijkheidsopties. Insomniac heeft daar nu het totale overzicht van gedeeld en dat tref je hieronder netjes op een rijtje. Het onderstaande is namelijk alles wat de game aan toegankelijkheidsopties en features bevat.

Het onderstaande is overigens nog niet helemaal definitief, want de ontwikkelaar geeft aan dat bepaalde punten nog kunnen veranderen. Desalniettemin is het streven naar optimale toegankelijkheid natuurlijk altijd goed en zo te zien heeft de ontwikkelaar er behoorlijk werk van gemaakt.