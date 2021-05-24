

De Trophies van Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart zijn bekendgemaakt. Insomniac Games heeft alle Trophies via Twitter gedeeld en dat brengt ons tot het onderstaande overzicht. In totaal zijn er 47 Trophies te verzamelen, waarvan het merendeel brons is. De totale lijst kent 7 zilveren Trophies, 3 gouden en natuurlijk één platinum.

Afgaande op de onderstaande lijst ziet de platinum Trophy er niet al te ingewikkeld uit. Dit sluit aan op een eerder bericht van de ontwikkelaar die aangaf dat het zelfs mogelijk is om de platinum te behalen in slechts een playthrough.

Wel willen we je waarschuwen voor wat spoilers her en der, met name als je er blind in wilt gaan.

Platinum

Masters of the Multiverse

-Collect all trophies (Platinum)

Goud

2 Fuzz 2 Furious

-Defeat Doctor and Emperor Nefarious

Fully Stacked

-Purchase all weapons

UnBEARably Awesome

-Find all CraiggerBears

Zilver

Can’t Stop Me

-Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex challenge

Does This Make My Tail Look Big?

-Acquire and equip head, torso and leg armor

Nooks And Crannies

-Collect Five Gold Bolts

They Blow Up So Fast

-Get a weapon to Level 5

There’s Even a Cupholder

-Fully upgrade a weapon

Full Rack

-Fill up a Weapon Wheel

Aim to Misbehave

-Acquire The RYNO

Brons

Rift Apart

-Get Separated In Nefarious City

Hide ‘N Seekerpede

-Defeat The Seekerpede

Victory!

-Complete a Battleplex Challenge

Hey Lombax DJ

-Play Three Songs On Zurkie’s Jukebox

This Crystal Is My Things

-Acquire Phase Quartz

Don’t You Walk Away From Me

-Reach The Archives

It’s Loose!

-Set Juice Free

Emotional Support Robot

-Meet The Fixer

Rated Aaarrr!

-Feed Bubbles

Return to Sender

-Sink the Mothership on Sargasso

No Bones About It

-Retrieve the Dimensional Map

I’m The Warden Now

-Break In and Out of Prison

More than Lint

-Enter A Hidden Pocket Dimension

Sartorial Steel

-Acquire a piece of armor

Shiny

-Collect a Gold Bolt

Quantum Mechanic

-Repair A Dimensional Anomaly

Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way

-Complete all Glitch Challenges

Shifty Character

-Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion

BOING!

-Bounce on Big Al, Clank and Qwark’s Parade balloons

Max Relax

-Find the Nefarious City citizens by the hot springs

Lombax And Chill

-Turn On The TV In Rivet’s Hideout

Alert the Sponsors

-Perform 5 Trick Jumps on a grind rail

Icebreaker

-Melee 5 frozen enemies

No Need for Multiball

-Kill 2 enemies with a single Ricochet round

Return Policy

-Kill 10 enemies by returning shots with the Void Reactor

Hole Puncher

-Get 20 headshots with the Headhunter

Life of the Party

-Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis

Extreme Gardening

-Defeat 30 enemies while they are Topiary’d

It’s So Fluffy!

-Find a CraiggerBear

Extinction Event

-Kill 5 Grunthors

Just Stay Down

-Defeat 30 ejected Nefarious Trooper heads

Must Go Faster

-Do a trick jump while going at max speed with the Hoverboots

Planning Some Destruction

-Collect a Spybot

Feeding Friendsy

-Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi

Sweet, Sweet victory

-Collect honey for the Chef Tulio

Might’ve Broke Something

-Collect 3 Lorbs

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is vanaf 11 juni verkrijgbaar, exclusief voor de PlayStation 5.