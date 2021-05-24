De Trophies van Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart zijn bekendgemaakt. Insomniac Games heeft alle Trophies via Twitter gedeeld en dat brengt ons tot het onderstaande overzicht. In totaal zijn er 47 Trophies te verzamelen, waarvan het merendeel brons is. De totale lijst kent 7 zilveren Trophies, 3 gouden en natuurlijk één platinum.
Afgaande op de onderstaande lijst ziet de platinum Trophy er niet al te ingewikkeld uit. Dit sluit aan op een eerder bericht van de ontwikkelaar die aangaf dat het zelfs mogelijk is om de platinum te behalen in slechts een playthrough.
Wel willen we je waarschuwen voor wat spoilers her en der, met name als je er blind in wilt gaan.
Platinum
Masters of the Multiverse
-Collect all trophies (Platinum)
Goud
2 Fuzz 2 Furious
-Defeat Doctor and Emperor Nefarious
Fully Stacked
-Purchase all weapons
UnBEARably Awesome
-Find all CraiggerBears
Zilver
Can’t Stop Me
-Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex challenge
Does This Make My Tail Look Big?
-Acquire and equip head, torso and leg armor
Nooks And Crannies
-Collect Five Gold Bolts
They Blow Up So Fast
-Get a weapon to Level 5
There’s Even a Cupholder
-Fully upgrade a weapon
Full Rack
-Fill up a Weapon Wheel
Aim to Misbehave
-Acquire The RYNO
Brons
Rift Apart
-Get Separated In Nefarious City
Hide ‘N Seekerpede
-Defeat The Seekerpede
Victory!
-Complete a Battleplex Challenge
Hey Lombax DJ
-Play Three Songs On Zurkie’s Jukebox
This Crystal Is My Things
-Acquire Phase Quartz
Don’t You Walk Away From Me
-Reach The Archives
It’s Loose!
-Set Juice Free
Emotional Support Robot
-Meet The Fixer
Rated Aaarrr!
-Feed Bubbles
Return to Sender
-Sink the Mothership on Sargasso
No Bones About It
-Retrieve the Dimensional Map
I’m The Warden Now
-Break In and Out of Prison
More than Lint
-Enter A Hidden Pocket Dimension
Sartorial Steel
-Acquire a piece of armor
Shiny
-Collect a Gold Bolt
Quantum Mechanic
-Repair A Dimensional Anomaly
Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way
-Complete all Glitch Challenges
Shifty Character
-Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion
BOING!
-Bounce on Big Al, Clank and Qwark’s Parade balloons
Max Relax
-Find the Nefarious City citizens by the hot springs
Lombax And Chill
-Turn On The TV In Rivet’s Hideout
Alert the Sponsors
-Perform 5 Trick Jumps on a grind rail
Icebreaker
-Melee 5 frozen enemies
No Need for Multiball
-Kill 2 enemies with a single Ricochet round
Return Policy
-Kill 10 enemies by returning shots with the Void Reactor
Hole Puncher
-Get 20 headshots with the Headhunter
Life of the Party
-Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis
Extreme Gardening
-Defeat 30 enemies while they are Topiary’d
It’s So Fluffy!
-Find a CraiggerBear
Extinction Event
-Kill 5 Grunthors
Just Stay Down
-Defeat 30 ejected Nefarious Trooper heads
Must Go Faster
-Do a trick jump while going at max speed with the Hoverboots
Planning Some Destruction
-Collect a Spybot
Feeding Friendsy
-Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi
Sweet, Sweet victory
-Collect honey for the Chef Tulio
Might’ve Broke Something
-Collect 3 Lorbs
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is vanaf 11 juni verkrijgbaar, exclusief voor de PlayStation 5.
Ik ga mijn best doen om Platinum te halen.