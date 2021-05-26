Sinds kort kunnen we terug in de demonische wereld van Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne duiken, want de HD remaster is dan eindelijk onder ons. Uiteraard vraagt dit om een launch trailer en Atlus was zo vriendelijk om ons van eentje te voorzien.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster is een remaster van de gelijknamige game uit 2003 en je kan die vanaf nu aanschaffen in de PlayStation Store. Lees meer over de game hieronder en bekijk de launch trailer.

Reawaken your inner demon in a modernized version of the acclaimed Atlus classic, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster.

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception—an ethereal apocalypse—is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of Gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.

Key Features

This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes: