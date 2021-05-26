Fans van het horrorgenre werden vorig jaar getrakteerd op Daymare: 1998, een ode aan oldschool horrorgames zoals Resident Evil. Alhoewel die game nu niet zo hoog wist te scoren, werkt ontwikkelaar Invader Studios momenteel toch aan een nieuwe game: Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is een prequel op de eerste game, zoals je waarschijnlijk wel kan afleiden uit het jaartal in de titel. Je stapt in de schoenen van Dalila Reyes, een voormalige spionne die een ondergronds lab moet infiltreren. Jawel, het lijkt erop dat ook deze prequel een ode wil brengen aan Resident Evil.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle komt uit in de loop van 2022 voor onder andere de PS4 en PS5. Lees meer over de game hieronder en bekijk een eerste trailer.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare: 1998. Step into the shoes of special agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of a unit called H.A.D.E.S. (Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search), and get ready to enter the most advanced experimental research center in the United States of America. Be careful, though, because in the darkness of the desolate, labyrinthine depths of the military research center there is something creepy and lethal awaiting you!

Grab one of the most innovative and technologically advanced weapons of all time and prepare to face never-before-seen creatures while you make your way through a series of frightfully evocative settings all ready to be discovered. A perfect mix of fierce and deadly enemies, hardcore action game mechanics, environmental puzzles, a chilling soundtrack, plenty of exploration and massive doses of concentrated horror wait for you in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. No place is safe, especially when you’re being hunted by your nightmares.

Key Features