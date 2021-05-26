Fans van het horrorgenre werden vorig jaar getrakteerd op Daymare: 1998, een ode aan oldschool horrorgames zoals Resident Evil. Alhoewel die game nu niet zo hoog wist te scoren, werkt ontwikkelaar Invader Studios momenteel toch aan een nieuwe game: Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle.
Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is een prequel op de eerste game, zoals je waarschijnlijk wel kan afleiden uit het jaartal in de titel. Je stapt in de schoenen van Dalila Reyes, een voormalige spionne die een ondergronds lab moet infiltreren. Jawel, het lijkt erop dat ook deze prequel een ode wil brengen aan Resident Evil.
Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle komt uit in de loop van 2022 voor onder andere de PS4 en PS5. Lees meer over de game hieronder en bekijk een eerste trailer.
Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare: 1998. Step into the shoes of special agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of a unit called H.A.D.E.S. (Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search), and get ready to enter the most advanced experimental research center in the United States of America. Be careful, though, because in the darkness of the desolate, labyrinthine depths of the military research center there is something creepy and lethal awaiting you!
Grab one of the most innovative and technologically advanced weapons of all time and prepare to face never-before-seen creatures while you make your way through a series of frightfully evocative settings all ready to be discovered. A perfect mix of fierce and deadly enemies, hardcore action game mechanics, environmental puzzles, a chilling soundtrack, plenty of exploration and massive doses of concentrated horror wait for you in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. No place is safe, especially when you’re being hunted by your nightmares.
Key Features
- New Characters and Big Comebacks – Take part in the top secret “Sandcastle” mission as the game’s main protagonist, Special Agent H.A.D.E.S. Dalila Reyes, and reconstruct the past of some of Daymare: 1998‘s most beloved characters.
- Lethal and Terrifying Enemies – Fight, kill and dismember the new enemies that stand between you and the resolution of your mission, so frighteningly intelligent, aggressive and realistic in every detail.
- Revamped Interface – The D.I.D. is back, though in a completely redesigned way. Manage your inventory, ammo and health items directly from the new game interface, which has never been so simple and intuitive.
- Eye to the Scanner – Thanks to the innovative device installed on Reyes’s arm, you can analyze portions of the environment and reveal new puzzles to solve, pick up secret documents and detect hidden items!
- Environmental Puzzles – The solution is often right in front of your eyes! Search for all the clues and overcome the environmental obstacles to obtain resources and collectibles.
- Are You Sure It’s Dead? – In Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, prepare to confront the toughest and most aggressive enemies you have ever seen. Moreover, even if you’re sure you’ve killed one, you’ll find out it can come back in a completely new form and even deadlier than before!
- Breathtaking and Immersive Graphics, Sound Effects, and Soundtrack – Thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 4, you will live the most terrifying of experiences!
- Back to the 90s… Again! – I you loved the nostalgia of Daymare: 1998, in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle will feel like you’re living and playing a typical action horror/film of the 90s. Expect to be transported back in time to many familiar references and a frightfully authentic atmosphere with a retro flavor.
- Freeze! – There will certainly be no shortage of guns, but prepare to equip one of the most innovative and powerful weapons ever created: the Frost Grip! WARNING: it may contain liquid nitrogen.
- Veteran or Rookie – Choose the most appropriate game difficulty based on your ability in combat and your experience with survival horror. Either way, it will be a serious challenge for the faint-hearted!