

Het was een drukke week. We kregen meerdere onthullingen te zien en ook zijn er een hoop nieuwe games uitgekomen. Hieronder hebben we alle nieuwe releases voor je op een rijtje gezet en het zijn met name PlayStation 4 games die in grote getale zijn verschenen.

Naast veel nieuwe games kun je ook al een paar dagen aan de slag met de trial van Knockout City en er is tevens een beta beschikbaar van Chivalry II. Hieronder alle nieuwe releases van week 21 op een rijtje.

Games

PS5

Out Of Space: Couch Edition – €9,99

PS4/PS5

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition – €89,99

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition – €54,99

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Starter Edition – €14,99

Saints Row: The Third Remastered – €39,99

Hentai vs. Evil – €9,99

A Little Lily Princess – €12,99

Crossbow Crusade – €4,99

Eight Dragons – €7,99

PS4

From Shadows – €4,99

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition – €59,99

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super editie – €49,99

Biomutant – €59,99

Gadgeteer – €14,49 (VR)

Capcom Arcade Stadium – Gratis

Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) – €14,99

Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) – €14,99

Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) – €14,99

Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 – €39,99

King of Seas – €24,99

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – €49,99

Baseball – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade – €0,99

Knockout City Block Party Edition – €19,99

Knockout City Deluxe Block Party – €29,99

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition Mei 2021 – €129,99

Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition – €64,99

Conan Exiles – Savage Edition – €89,99

Boxed In – €5,99

Super Bomberman R Online – Gratis

Arcade Archives TASK FORCE HARRIER – €6,99

Arcade Archives TIME PILOT ’84 – €6,99

Dying Light: Platinum Edition – €99,99

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers – €59,99

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Deluxe Edition – €79,99

Epic Astro Story – €12,99

Horse Club Adventures – €29,99

Pocket League Story – €12,99

RetroMania Wrestling – €29,99

The Sushi Spinnery – €12,99

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – €39,99

World Cruise Story – €12,99

Dragon Break Classic Head to Head – €7,99

Renzo Racer – €19,99

SRX: The Game – €49,99

Eagle Island Twist – €12,99

Air Bounce – Jump & Run Challenge – €8,99

Beautiful Desolation – €19,99

Promesa – €4,99

Song of Horror – €39,99

Demo’s