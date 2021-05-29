

Activision heeft weer een gratis trial voor Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beschikbaar gesteld. Geïnteresseerden kunnen de game downloaden op het platform naar keuze en de multiplayer tot 1 juni geheel kosteloos spelen. Bij aanschaf van de game zal de voortgang worden meegenomen.

De beschikbare content richt zich op de multiplayer, waarin verschillende modi en maps beschikbaar zijn. Hieronder valt ook Rambo’s Gun Game, wat een limited time modus is. Daarnaast is Outbreak in de Zombies modus beschikbaar om te spelen. Je kunt de game hier in de PlayStation Store vinden.

Dat is niet alles, want iedereen geniet dit weekend van dubbel XP, dit duurt eveneens tot 1 juni 19.00 uur ’s avonds. Verder is er nog een nieuwe update voor de game uitgebracht en de patch notes hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.