Activision heeft weer een gratis trial voor Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beschikbaar gesteld. Geïnteresseerden kunnen de game downloaden op het platform naar keuze en de multiplayer tot 1 juni geheel kosteloos spelen. Bij aanschaf van de game zal de voortgang worden meegenomen.
De beschikbare content richt zich op de multiplayer, waarin verschillende modi en maps beschikbaar zijn. Hieronder valt ook Rambo’s Gun Game, wat een limited time modus is. Daarnaast is Outbreak in de Zombies modus beschikbaar om te spelen. Je kunt de game hier in de PlayStation Store vinden.
Dat is niet alles, want iedereen geniet dit weekend van dubbel XP, dit duurt eveneens tot 1 juni 19.00 uur ’s avonds. Verder is er nog een nieuwe update voor de game uitgebracht en de patch notes hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.
GLOBAL
Multiplayer + Outbreak Free Access
- Free Access available for download, featuring Multiplayer and Zombies modes through June 1st.
Progression
- Addressed an issue where some players’ Season Levels were capped at Level 182 in the After Action Report and in-game scoreboard.
MULTIPLAYER
Modes
- Rambo’s Gun Game [NEW]
- New ‘80s Action Heroes Multiplayer mode available in Featured Playlists.
- 3v3 Gunfight [NEW]
- New 3v3 variant of Gunfight mode available in Featured Playlists.
- Multi-Team
- Elimination
- Increased XP values.
- Enabled map voting in the playlist.
- Increased the opacity of pings for better visibility. Pings will also be less visible while aiming down sights.
- Map loading stats that show your performance in Elimination on each map should now properly display the correct stats.
- UI
- Enemy pings will now follow the pinged player for 5 seconds. To ping an enemy player, with an enemy player in your field of view, double-tap the left d-Pad button on controller or press the Z key twice on your keyboard.
- Addressed an issue where the player would sometimes receive a UI error when being downed or killed by the Ballistic Knife.
Medals
- The “Have a Blast” Medal can now be earned with explosive Scorestreaks.
UI
- Increased the size of Weapon Mastery badges displayed during Best Play.
Featured Playlists
- Rambo’s Gun Game [NEW]
- Die Hardpoint
- Standoff 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)
- Multi-Team Elimination
- Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)
- 12v12 Moshpit (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)
- Party Games
- 3v3 Gunfight [NEW]
- Multi-Team Moshpit
LEAGUE PLAY
Maps
- Removed Checkmate from rotation in CDL Search & Destroy.
ZOMBIES
Weapons
- Wonder Weapons
- Addressed an issue where players could apply an Ammo Mod to the D.I.E. Wonder Weapons.
Ammo Mods
- Addressed an issue where the Cryofreeze Ammo Mod visual FX could display on screen when walking backwards.
- Stability
- Added stability fixes for Fishing.
Featured Playlists
- Outbreak
- Firebase Z
- Die Maschine
- Cranked 2: No Time to Crank
- Dead Ops Arcade: First Person
- Dead Ops Arcade
- Onslaught (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Mystery Munitions (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Standoff (PlayStation)