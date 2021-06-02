We leven in een mooie wereld, maar jammer genoeg verpesten velen al het moois rond ons heen. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is een game die ons op deze problematiek wil wijzen, maar dan op een speelse wijze. Ontwikkelaar ustwo games bracht deze unieke titel al eerder uit op Steam en iOS, maar nu is aangekondigd dat ook de andere platforms mogen meegenieten van deze game.
Je stapt in de schoenen van Alba, die haar grootouders bezoekt op een Mediterraans eiland. Het is een prachtig eiland met mooie natuurgebieden en verschillende dieren… maar de natuur is in gevaar en je neemt al snel de beslissing om te helpen! Het eiland zit boordevol interessante gebieden om te ontdekken, waar je op je gemakje in rond kan kuieren.
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure verschijnt op 9 juni voor onder andere de PS4 en PS5. Check meer info en een trailer hieronder.
What You Can Expect
- Handcrafted visuals. Every little corner of the island has been looked after with great detail. Trust me, it took us a while to make it.
- Join Alba and Ines to found the AIWRL (really rolls off the tongue doesn’t it?), an organization that can save the island.
- You will need to gather a bunch of volunteers and the town is full of good people. Help them out and convince them to join you.
- There are animals everywhere, can you find all the species?
- Great music. We worked with Lorena Alvarez, to make a soundtrack that is equal parts Spain and Amazing.
- This is a Chillectathon. Make your time on the island your own and experience the adventure at your own pace. No rush.
- A place you want to stay. We based this on our childhood summers and, well, we wish we could go back. This island is the next best thing.
- Honestly, a feel-good game about running around and doing good deeds.