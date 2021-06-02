We leven in een mooie wereld, maar jammer genoeg verpesten velen al het moois rond ons heen. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is een game die ons op deze problematiek wil wijzen, maar dan op een speelse wijze. Ontwikkelaar ustwo games bracht deze unieke titel al eerder uit op Steam en iOS, maar nu is aangekondigd dat ook de andere platforms mogen meegenieten van deze game.

Je stapt in de schoenen van Alba, die haar grootouders bezoekt op een Mediterraans eiland. Het is een prachtig eiland met mooie natuurgebieden en verschillende dieren… maar de natuur is in gevaar en je neemt al snel de beslissing om te helpen! Het eiland zit boordevol interessante gebieden om te ontdekken, waar je op je gemakje in rond kan kuieren.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure verschijnt op 9 juni voor onder andere de PS4 en PS5. Check meer info en een trailer hieronder.