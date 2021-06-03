Begin maart kwam het nieuws naar buiten dat er weer een nieuwe uitbreiding onderweg is voor Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Het is nu bekend wanneer Trunks: The Warrior of Hope beschikbaar zal worden gesteld.

Op 11 juni zal je de nieuwe uitbreiding voor Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot kunnen spelen. Deze content kan je zonder te betalen binnenhalen als je de seizoenspas hebt. Heb je deze niet, dan kan je Trunks: The Warrior of Hope ook los aanschaffen in de PlayStation Store.

De officiële omschrijving van het nieuwe verhaal is als volgt:

Goku has died. He had stool tall against the deadliest of foes, but the mighty warrior was no match for the virus in his heart. Though those close to Goku were overcome with sadness, they continued to lead peaceful lives for some time.

However, half a year later, two monstrosities appeared on an island to the south. Earth’s defenders met them head-on, but they stood no chance. Piccolo was the first to fall, then Vegeta, Yamcha, Tien, and Krillin all lost their lives.

The two androids plunged the world into a state of constant fear and chaos… It is here, 13 years later, that our story begins. A story about a world without Goku…