

Sony heeft bij de release van de PlayStation 5 Spider-Man: Miles Morales ook uitgebracht voor de PlayStation 4. Hetzelfde geldt later dit jaar voor Horizon: Forbidden West. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart en Returnal zijn daarentegen weer exclusief voor het nieuwe platform.

Maar na Horizon staat er nog veel meer op stapel en in 2022 mogen we Gran Turismo 7 en God of War: Ragnarok verwachten. Het blijkt dat die twee games echter ook naar de PlayStation 4 komen. Dit zegt Worldwide Studios baas Hermen Hulst in een interview met het PlayStation Blog.

“Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that. And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them.

That being said, it’s also very important to have showpieces for PS5, hence the development of Returnal and Ratchet that are exclusive to PS5.”