De eerste week van juni zit er bijna op en afgelopen dinsdag publiceerden we een artikel met daarin alle releases voor deze maand. Maar natuurlijk verschijnen er nog veel meer games, maar dan enkel via de PlayStation Store. Die games hebben we van deze week bij elkaar gezocht en hieronder op een rijtje gezet.
Het aantal releases is niet heel erg groot en het merendeel betreft games voor de PlayStation 4 alleen, maar die zijn natuurlijk via backwards compatibility ook op de PlayStation 5 te spelen. Dit naast een paar games die specifiek cross-gen zijn uitgebracht. Voor het overzicht kan je zoals altijd hieronder terecht.
Games
PS4/PS5
- Operation: Tango – €16,99
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – €39,99
- Donuts’n’Justice – €4,99
PS4
- Tour de France 2021 – €49,99
- Wing of Darkness – €29,99
- Arcade Archives HACHA MECHA FIGHTER – €6,99
- Astalon: Tears Of The Earth – €20,99
- Stonefly – €19,99
- Ghosts ’n Goblins Resurrection – €29,99
- My Child Lebensborn – €7,49
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown – €19,99
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Legendary Pack – €29,99
- Solaris Offworld Combat – €24,99
- Dragon Break Classic Head to Head – Avatar Full Game Bundle – €7,99
- Griftlands – €19,99
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – €39,99
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition – €49,99
- Techno Tanks – €7,99
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom – €39,99
