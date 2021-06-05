

De ene sale vliegt ons weer om de oren na de andere. Zo is de PlayStation Indies promotie van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en dat volgt op de Days of Play sale en de ‘Games voor nog geen €20,-‘ uitverkoop. De benaming van deze nieuwe sale zegt eigenlijk alles: het draait om indies.

De lijst met games is ongelofelijk lang, want het beslaat meer dan 1000 aanbiedingen. Een greep daarvan hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet, maar voor het complete overzicht kan je natuurlijk in de PlayStation Store terecht. Klik daarvoor hier!

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

CarX Drift Racing Online – Van €23,99 voor €15,59

Hunt: Showdown – Van €39,99 voor €17,99

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Friday the 13th: The Game – Van €14,49 voor €3,62

Curse of the Dead Gods – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Van €49,99 voor €39,99

Secret Neighbor – Van €19,99 voor €15,99

Breathedge – Van €24,99 voor €18,74

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD – Van €26,99 voor €17,54

Fruit Ninja VR – Van €16,99 voor €11,04

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

GRIS – Van €16,99 voor €6,79

Risk of Rain 2 – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Citadel: Forged with Fire – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Desperados III – Van €59,99 voor €32,99

My Time at Portia – Van €29,99 voor €10,49

The Escapists + The Escapists 2 – Van €34,99 voor €10,49

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Tourist Edition – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

The Room VR: A Dark Matter – Van €29,99 voor €13,49

Othercide – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle – Van €26,99 voor €6,74

Fishing Planet: Amazon Carnival Pack – Van €36,99 voor €25,89

ABZÛ – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Return of the Obra Dinn – Van €23,99 voor €17,99

Victor Vran Overkill Edition – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Hyper Light Drifter – Van €18,99 voor €5,69

Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Darts – Van €9,99 voor €2,49

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Bowling – Van €11,99 voor €2,99

