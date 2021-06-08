Mass Effect maakte vorige maand op grandioze wijze zijn rentree op de videogamemarkt. BioWare blijft in tussentijd niet stilzitten en sleutelt verder aan de game, om hier en daar nog wat ruwe kantjes weg te vijlen. Patch 1.03 is onlangs vrijgegeven en brengt de trilogie opnieuw een paar stappen dichter bij intergalactische dominantie.
Als je de onderstaande lijst bekijkt, zal je zien dat het voornamelijk om kleine aanpassingen gaat. Denk aan het fixen van gebrekkige ooganimaties en het herstellen van een bug die het behalen van sommige Trophies moeilijk maakt. Kleine dingen dus, die de games toch weer wat beter maken. Ons hoor je alvast niet klagen.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Update 1.03 Patch Notes
General
- English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language
- Resolved issues with unlocking some achievements/trophies, such as the Paramours or kill count trackers
- Corrected pre-rendered cutscenes that were darker than intended after the previous update
- Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations, including on Virmire
- Other minor calibrations and fixes, including some instances of crashing
Mass Effect
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching the max level
- Fixed an issue where tier VII Spectre – Master Gear was inaccessible
- Various collision improvements
- Fixed an issue that would prevent the ability to interact with objects
- Lowered audio volume on Mass Relay load screens
- Improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes
Mass Effect 2
- Toned down the intensity of fog on Illium
- Fixed an issue where a character’s eyes at the end of the Overlord DLC were unintentionally red
- Reduced the max credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 down to 100k for more balanced early-game progression
- Credit carryover maximum now matches carryover from the original release
- Posthumous banking fees are a lot! It’s a great way to dodge taxes.
Mass Effect 3
- Resolved an issue where English dialogue no longer played during the Citadel DLC for German and Italian localizations
- Fixed an issue where some key characters weren’t appearing as intended during the Citadel DLC
Vond dat miljoen aan t begin van mass effect 2 anders wel heel erg lekker.
@Kuroda: jaa die vond ik ook lekker. Maar mooi dat ik net klaar ben met mass effect 2. Gelijk door naar deeltje 3 nu