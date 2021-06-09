

Er is weer een nieuwe sale van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en die geeft dubbele korting op diverse games als je PlayStation Plus abonnee bent. Niet-leden zijn dus ondanks de korting duurder uit, waardoor deze sale vooral voor PlayStation Plus abonnees erg interessant is.

Hieronder een greep uit het aanbod van aanbiedingen met twee prijzen. De eerste ‘voor’ prijs is voor niet-leden en de prijs achter de slash is wat je dient te betalen als je een PlayStation Plus gebruiker bent. Voor het complete overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Fallout 76 – Van €39,99 voor €26,79/13,59

Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €48,99/27,99

Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €20,99/11,99

God of War – Van €19,99 voor €14,99/9,99

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €22,49/14,99

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition – Van €49,99 voor €39,99/29,99

Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition – Van €49,99 voor €39,99/29,99

Mortal Kombat X XL Pack – Van €24,99 voor €16,99/8,99

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition – Van €74,99 voor €50,24/25,49

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €57,59/35,19

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €74,99/49,99

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €34,99/19,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Van €69,99 voor €41,99/13,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €64,99/29,99

Digimon World: Next Order – Van €59,99 voor €37,79/15,59

Super Bomberman R – Van €39,99 voor €25,99/11,99

DiRT 4 – Van €19,99 voor €12,59/5,19

Mafia III: Definitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €19,79/9,59

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – Van €89,99 voor €62,99/35,99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe – Van €109,99 voor €76,99/43,99

MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Van €29,99 voor €16,49/2,99

MXGP3 – Special Edition – Van €34,99 voor €19,24/3,49

Don’t Knock Twice – Van €19,99 voor €15,99/11,99

Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard – Van €29,99 voor €17,99/5,99

Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €59,99/19,99

MotoGP 15 – Van €19,99 voor €10,99/1,99

Shining Resonance Refrain – Van €29,99 voor €20,99/11,99

Crayola Scoot – Van €29,99 voor €17,99/5,99

PGA Tour 2K21 Digital Deluxe – Van €69,99 voor €46,19/22,39

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Van €49,99 voor €30,99/11,99

MotoGP 20 – Van €49,99 voor €29,99/9,99

For Honor Year 3 Pass – Van €29,99 voor €22,49/14,99

UNO – Van €9,99 voor €7,49/4,99

UNO Ultimate Edition – Van €19,99 voor €14,99/9,99

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass – Van €19,99 voor €14,99/9,99

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €31,49/12,99

World War Z – Van €29,99 voor €19,49/8,99

World War Z – GOTY Edition – Van €49,99 voor €33,49/16,99

World War Z – Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €17,49/9,99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Digitale edition – Van €19,99 voor €14,99/9,99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €62,99/35,99

