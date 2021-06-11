Vorige week bracht Hello Games een flinke update uit voor No Man’s Sky, die onder meer het visuele aspect flink veranderde. Met deze update verschenen er echter ook wat foutjes in de game en deze worden nu aangepast middels een nieuwe update. Versie 3.52 van No Man’s Sky is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden.

Deze update richt zich met name op het verwijderen van bugs uit de grote Prisms update. Zo worden onder andere wat problemen met virtual reality, visuele effecten en meer opgelost. Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken voor alle details, meer over Prisms zelf kun je hier vinden.