Vorige week bracht Hello Games een flinke update uit voor No Man’s Sky, die onder meer het visuele aspect flink veranderde. Met deze update verschenen er echter ook wat foutjes in de game en deze worden nu aangepast middels een nieuwe update. Versie 3.52 van No Man’s Sky is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden.
Deze update richt zich met name op het verwijderen van bugs uit de grote Prisms update. Zo worden onder andere wat problemen met virtual reality, visuele effecten en meer opgelost. Hieronder kan je de patch notes bekijken voor alle details, meer over Prisms zelf kun je hier vinden.
- Significantly improved and streamlined the freighter upgrade control menu, which includes access to the options to reset the freighter base.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the SSV Normandy SR1 frigate reward from being redeemed if it was first redeemed with a full fleet, or before acquiring a freighter.
- Fixed an issue that could cause music to stop playing in the Space Anomaly and photo mode.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the death quote screen to display at the incorrect size when running with DLSS enabled.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some planets to not look wet during ambient rain.
- Fixed an issue that could cause photo mode screenshots to get cut off in VR when running with DLSS enabled.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the stars on some planets to appear overly large with some resolutions and DLSS quality settings.
- Improvements to ensure more consistent behaviour across the different photo mode settings.
- Made a change so the cockpit remains visible when transitioning to the Galaxy Map in VR.
- Fixed a bug that caused the transition to play twice when entering a vehicle in PSVR.
- Improved the appearance of the UI in VR when using a refiner or performing a maintenance interaction.
- Fixed some clipping text in the inventory screen in VR.
- Added a popup for players running outdated drivers on compatible NVIDIA RTX cards, encouraging a driver update in order to enable DLSS support.
- Fixed an issue that could cause photo mode screenshots to appear black with DLSS enabled.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent mission notifications from displaying.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent build menu tutorial hints from displaying.
- Fixed an issue that prevented display of the player’s balance of Salvaged Data when using research trees, such as the Construction Research Station aboard the Space Anomaly.
- Updated the in-game patch notes to reflect the Prisms update.
