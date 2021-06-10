

Two Point Campus is officieel aangekondigd door Two Point Studios en SEGA. Dit zat er al een beetje aan te komen, want de game lekte onlangs al via de Microsoft Store. Deze nieuwe game zal in 2022 verschijnen voor verschillende platformen, waaronder de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5.

Hieronder een algemene omschrijving rechtstreeks vanuit SEGA en uiteraard kan een trailer niet ontbreken.

In Two Point Campus, you’ll be tasked with building and running your very own campus environment, where the decisions you make will shape the lives of the students you enroll and the staff you hire. For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your very own campus grounds, buildings, and surroundings. Lay down dorms, pathways, hedgerows and more with new easy-to-use creative tools. The only limit is your imagination (and your in-game bank balance).

The fun doesn’t stop there! The people of Two Point County have slightly different priorities when it comes to education, meaning your students get to enjoy a wide range of hilariously unusual courses such as Knight School, where they’ll learn jousting and practise the noble art of chivalry. The less martially inclined can hone their skills in Gastronomy, and collaborate on all sorts of oversized culinary delights, like gigantic pizzas and equally humongous pies.

However, it’s not all about serious education – you’ll also need to nurture your students, explore their personalities, and fulfil all their wants and needs! Surround them with friends, help them develop relationships and make sure they balance everyday schoolwork with extracurricular delights like gigs, societies, and sports. Academia has never been more appealing!