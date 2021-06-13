Ontwikkelaar Housemarque brengt morgen een nieuwe patch uit voor de PlayStation 5-exclusive Returnal. Patch 1.4.0 wordt in de loop van 14 juni gelanceerd en Housemarque heeft nu alvast de changelog van de update gedeeld.
Uit de patch notes blijkt dat de patch ervoor zorgt dat spelers wat makkelijker de Platinum Trophy kunnen halen. Er worden namelijke enkele aanpassingen doorgevoerd waardoor het minder frustrerend zal worden om bepaalde Trophies te verdienen. Naast deze aanpassingen brengt de update ook aanpassingen aan de balans met zich mee en worden er diverse bugs opgelost. De volledige changelog van patch 1.4.0 voor Returnal kun je hieronder nalezen. Voor meer informatie over de game kun je terecht bij onze review.
Patch Notes:
Highlights:
- Platinum: Added support for replaying certain Act 1 & Act 2 Trophies
- Platinum: Added support to retroactively award Trophies which cannot be replayed
- Platinum: Added additional locations for Scout Logs 9, 34, 35 & 46 to appear more often
- Platinum: Fixed an issue where 1 Cipher was sometimes unobtainable for Biome Survey Trophies
- Platinum: Fixed an issue where some Activity Cards displayed an incorrect count
- UI: HUD labels for items are now hidden when Selene is firing a weapon
- UI: Fixed an issue where 2 actions could be mapped to a single button after switching controller presets
- Cinematics: Fixed a rare audio sync issue in the secret ending
- Audio: General mix improvements across the experience
- Audio: Improved surround sound setup support across the experience
- Audio: Added more DualSense haptics across cinematic moments for deeper immersion
- Audio: Added DualSense haptics when using the Icarian Grapnel
- Audio: Improved the dynamic range recommendations system
- Audio: Allow users to override the dynamic range recommendations
- Audio: Allow users to change audio output from the game menu
Game Balance:
- Balance: Various bug fixes to certain artifacts, parasites, consumables, and when certain malfunctions can occur in the early parts of the game
- Balance: Players no longer receive parasites as rewards when players avenge their corpses
- Balance: Enemies, Weapons, and Bosses – difficulty adjustments in all Biomes for a more balanced gameplay experience
Misc Bug-fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Hyperion may drop the Key out of reach
- Fixed an issue where Ophion may become invisible if the player uses a Reconstructor during the fight
- Fixed weapons not being found in Biomes after scanning but not collecting them
- Fixed an issue where Selene could jump impossibly long distances
- Fixed multiple issues where Selene may become trapped in a room
- Fixed a rare freezing issue when teleporting in Crimson Wastes
- Fixed occasional frame rate drops when using the Electropylon Driver
- Performance improvements, crash fixes, and multiple minor bug fixes