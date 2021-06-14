Niemand kan vandaag de dag ontkennen dat The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim een enorme impact heeft gehad op het gamelandschap. Deze enorm populaire RPG uit 2012 werd in de daaropvolgende jaren nog uitgebreid ondersteund door zowel de makers zelf, maar ook door de community die een hele lading mods op de game losliet. Eén van die mods, The Forgotten City, bleek zelfs zo populair dat de mod nu ook als standalone titel zal uitgebracht worden, zo werd een tijdje geleden aangekondigd. Intussen is een nieuwe trailer verschenen die meer beelden laat zien én een releasedatum geeft.

The Forgotten City vertelt het mysterieuze verhaal van een tijdreiziger die in Romeinse tijden een zogenaamde ‘tijdslus’ onderzoekt. Lees hieronder alle info en bekijk de nieuwste trailer. The Forgotten City komt uit op 28 juli voor PlayStation 4 en 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch en pc.

The Forgotten City is a mature narrative-driven game, and a re-imagining of the critically acclaimed mod that won a national Writers’ Guild award and racked up over three million downloads.

Trapped in a secret underground city during the Roman Empire, twenty-three lost souls cling to life. In this precarious utopia, if one person breaks the mysterious Golden Rule, everyone dies. As a time-traveller drawn two thousand years into the past, you’ll relive their final moments in an endless loop, exploring and interrogating, and changing the course of the day with each secret you uncover.

Only by cleverly exploiting the time loop and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery. Here, your decisions matter. The fate of the city is in your hands.

Key Features