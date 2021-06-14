Fallout 76 moet weer een tegenslag incasseren. In een nieuwe blogpost kondigde Bethesda namelijk aan dat het zich genoodzaakt ziet om ‘Nuclear Winter’, de Battle Royale modus in Fallout 76, te annuleren. De reden is erg simpel: er waren simpelweg niet genoeg spelers om lobby’s te vullen en het team had ook moeite om nog nuttige updates voor de modus te maken.

“We know that some of you are incredibly passionate about Nuclear Winter, and that you may find this news disappointing. Ending support for the mode was a difficult decision, and not one that we made lightly. We’re still working to provide methods of PVP combat for those who enjoy squaring off against other former Vault Dwellers, and a little later this year, we will release details on how we plan to offer players even more ways to play Fallout 76.”

Fallout 76 blijft dus wel nog actief ondersteund worden, het gaat hier enkel om de Battle Royale modus van de game. Als je nog van deze modus wilt genieten, dan heb je nog even de tijd, want deze gaat pas op het einde van september offline. Degenen die tijd en moeite in deze modus hebben gestopt, krijgen gelukkig een vergoeding in de vorm van zogenaamde ‘Perk Coins’:

Whether you occasionally dabbled in Nuclear Winter, or fought your way through thousands of matches, we want to ensure that your efforts there are properly rewarded. When Nuclear Winter goes offline, we’re going to fill your characters’ pockets with Perk Coins, which can be used to upgrade your Legendary Perks in Adventure Mode. Each character will receive 6 Perk Coins per Overseer Rank they achieved, up to a maximum of 600, as well as 1 Perk Coin for each Overseer Ticket they earned, up to a max of 200. All players who completed at least one Nuclear Winter match will also receive a Nuclear Winter themed Pennant for their C.A.M.P.s.

Gaan jullie rouwen om het verlies van deze modus?